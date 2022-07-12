Today's Best Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Prime Day Deal

With Prime Day officially online, other retailers are rolling out their own price cuts to rival Amazon’s Prime Day deals. One example is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Prime Day deal, which slashes the laptop’s price with a that makes it even more affordable at just $250, compared to its original price of $375.

If you’ve been waiting for Prime Day laptop deals so that you can buy a new laptop on a tight budget, it’s possible that you’ll find the perfect offer outside of Amazon, like this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Prime Day deal. We’re not sure if the discount will last through the whole run of Amazon’s annual shopping event, though, so if you want to make sure that you’ll get the laptop at 33% off, you have to hurry to lock in this doorbuster price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because of the reliability of its products, a characteristic that extends to budget models like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. The laptop is equipped with the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough if you’re just planning to use the machine for basic tasks such as checking emails, typing documents, and doing online research. Its specifications are nowhere near the components that you’ll find in the best laptops, but they still provide good value for your money for the price that you’ll pay in this Lenovo IdeaPad 1i Prime Day deal.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i comes with a 14-inch Full HD screen, which is great for both working on presentations and watching streaming content, and a pair of Dolby Audio speakers for rich sound. If you’re planning to use the laptop to join online meetings, you’ll be loud and clear through the microphone’s Smart Noise Cancelling feature that blocks external noise and the HD webcam that also comes with a privacy shutter for your peace of mind when it’s not in use. The laptop’s storage is in the form of a 128GB eMMC, which comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed. Windows is the standard for many business-related programs and offers a larger software library, which is great for both students and professionals, according to this laptop buying guide.

Connectivity is a usual issue among the best budget laptops, but you won’t have that problem with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i, as it features two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and even an SD card reader. This means that you’ll be able to use all of the computer accessories that you buy for cheap this Prime Day with the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i for a complete laptop setup — even when you’re on a tight budget.

