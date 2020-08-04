Need a cheap laptop for school? This Lenovo is down to $380 — save $50

Heading back to school or simply want a new laptop for use at home? The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is down to $380 at Best Buy, saving you $50 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic option for productivity-focused tasks both at home and on campus. It’s all part of Best Buy’s back-to-school sales season, ensuring you have plenty of great laptop deals to choose from.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of speedy SSD storage. Alongside that is a 15-inch touchscreen that’s sure to improve your life. Those specs mean that the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 will easily handle multitasking, right down to using Photoshop and other popular productivity-focused apps. It will also be a great bet when you want to chill out and watch your favorite show on Netflix thanks to the sizable screen, making the viewing experience a positive one.

The laptop weighs just over 4 pounds and it measures a mere 0.78 inches thick so it’s pretty portable. You won’t have any trouble taking it between classes or on your daily commute, and you will still get to enjoy a slightly bigger screen than most laptops are able to offer at this price point. It looks quite nice, too, thanks to an almond exterior that almost looks wood-based and is far more distinctive than most other laptops.

Further convenience comes from features like the HDMI output that enables you to connect your laptop to a monitor or TV thereby setting up two screens side by side. There’s also a built-in HD webcam and microphone so you can easily hop onto that all-important Zoom call for work or catch up with friends via Skype. Even at this budget price, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 includes all the features you could need from a productivity device.

Simply put, as a solid all-rounder laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a great deal. Ordinarily priced at $430, you can buy this laptop now from Best Buy for just $380. That saving of $50 makes this a great time to buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 but you’ll need to be quick because an offer like this won’t last forever!

