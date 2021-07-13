  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Lenovo laptops are ridiculously cheap at Staples this week

By

There’s no shortage of laptop deals if you’re in dire need of an upgrade, but if you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, you have to stick with the most popular brands in the market. Staples, a trusted source of discounts on computing products, is currently offering a $50 discount on what could be your next laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, bringing its price down to $500 from its original price of $550.

If you’re frustrated with slowdowns and crashes on your current laptop, you won’t suffer from the same problems with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The laptop is powered by the dual-core Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, so apps will be launching and running smoothly even when you’re multitasking. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD, for enough space to install your essential software and store your important documents, and a physical shutter for its webcam, if you’re worried about your security.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, which will let you enjoy the colors and details of the movies that you’re watching and the websites that you’re browsing with the help of Intel UHD Graphics. You can enjoy the laptop as both a productivity and entertainment tool even when you’re on the go with its promised battery life of up to 7.5 hours on a single charge.

If you’re planning on buying a new laptop, you should consider taking advantage of Staples’ discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The laptop is available at $50 off, lowering its price to $500 from its original price of $550. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More laptop deals

It’s hard to refuse Staples’ offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, but there are many other options if you’d like to take a look at alternatives. Here are some of the best laptop deals that are currently available, covering different brands and retailers, to help you with your decision on which laptop to buy.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,050
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP
Use eCoupon: THINKJULY

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,019 $1,699
Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
Buy at Lenovo

HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

UP TO 47% OFF
HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Shop Now

ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 2-in-1 (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$529 $599
The hinge and lightweight design on this laptop make it perfect for work, play, and school. It features a narrow-bezel display as well as an all-day battery and the latest Intel processors.
Buy at Walmart
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,343 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
Prime Day Deal

Acer Aspire 5 with 15.6-inch Full HD Display

$407 $430
Get all the work done with this Acer Aspire 5 as it comes with Windows 10 Home (S mode) and 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor, all in a 15.6-inch full HD display.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell slashes $240 off this Alienware gaming monitor today

alienware 25 inch gaming monitor deal dell july 2021 1

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for July 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for July 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for July 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for July 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap generator deals for July 2021

Pulsar G12KBN-SG Heavy Duty Portable Dual Fuel Generator

Best cheap Android tablet deals for July 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap cordless vacuum deals for July 2021

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Staples is practically giving away gaming chairs right now

staples gaming chairs deal july 2021 emerge vortex bonded leather chair

Best cheap pressure cooker deals for July 2021

ninja foodi xl 8 in 1 pressure cooker deal qvc february 2021

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for July 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for July 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals for July 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro