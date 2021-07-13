Lenovo laptops are ridiculously cheap at Staples this week

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s no shortage of laptop deals if you’re in dire need of an upgrade, but if you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, you have to stick with the most popular brands in the market. Staples, a trusted source of discounts on computing products, is currently offering a $50 discount on what could be your next laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, bringing its price down to $500 from its original price of $550.

If you’re frustrated with slowdowns and crashes on your current laptop, you won’t suffer from the same problems with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The laptop is powered by the dual-core Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, so apps will be launching and running smoothly even when you’re multitasking. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD, for enough space to install your essential software and store your important documents, and a physical shutter for its webcam, if you’re worried about your security.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution, which will let you enjoy the colors and details of the movies that you’re watching and the websites that you’re browsing with the help of Intel UHD Graphics. You can enjoy the laptop as both a productivity and entertainment tool even when you’re on the go with its promised battery life of up to 7.5 hours on a single charge.

If you’re planning on buying a new laptop, you should consider taking advantage of Staples’ discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. The laptop is available at $50 off, lowering its price to $500 from its original price of $550. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More laptop deals

It’s hard to refuse Staples’ offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3, but there are many other options if you’d like to take a look at alternatives. Here are some of the best laptop deals that are currently available, covering different brands and retailers, to help you with your decision on which laptop to buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations