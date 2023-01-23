 Skip to main content
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off

Jennifer Allen
By
Lenovo has one of the best gaming laptop deals for anyone looking to spend under $1,000 on a gaming setup. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $700 at the moment when it’s usually priced at $900. A saving of $220, it makes the system far more affordable for anyone who’s keen to get into portable gaming without spending thousands. A limited-time-only deal, we’re here to tell you all about why it’s worth your consideration or you can simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands at the moment and that’s reflected in the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. Well-designed, it offers an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would be nice given game installs are getting bigger, but at this price, it’s an understandable spec. Alongside that is the graphics card — an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. Able to cope with the latest games, it’s a solid foundation for gaming for a while to come even if it isn’t the highest-spec graphics card around.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen to ensure everything looks good. A white backlit keyboard makes it easier to type in dim or dark locations, while there’s also HDMI output for hooking it up to your TV or monitor if you want a big-screen experience. Even the webcam includes a privacy shutter thanks to Lenovo’s attention to detail. A reasonable weight at just under five pounds, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is well-suited for portable gaming or using in your dorm room if you’re tight on space. It’ll also double up as a productivity-focused machine for those times you need to work in between gaming sessions. It may not rival the very best gaming laptops but it’s far more affordable than most.

Ordinarily priced at $900, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is currently down to $700 today. A considerable saving of $200 is nothing to overlook here and can make all the difference to what you can afford. Buy it now before the deal ends.

