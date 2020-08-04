3 Lenovo laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today

Score a shiny new laptop on the cheap with Best Buy’s back-to-school sales. The retail giant is offering three Lenovo laptops at discounted prices: The Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Lenovo ThinkPad L13, and Lenovo Yoga C740 – all of which are fantastic for use both at home and on campus. Jump on these laptop deals now and save up to $100 on your purchase.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 – $380, was $430

The IdeaPad 3 is the perfect companion for daily computing tasks. It’s powered by the tenth-generation Intel Core i3 dual-core processor along with 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple browser tabs and applications simultaneously. It also has the Intel UHD graphics, an on-core processor graphics that can deliver solid image quality for movies, casual gaming, light photo editing, and internet use. Combined with a solid-state drive (SSD), the laptop guarantees streamlined data management and storage capabilities as well as quick boot times.

Light and thin for portability, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 dispenses with a DVD/CD drive in favor of a more compact form factor. Its screen is sized at 15.6 inches, complete with a typical 1,366 x 768 HD resolution and an energy-efficient backlight. The touchscreen capability of the display allows for more efficient and convenient navigation where you can glide, tap, and touch the most of Windows 10.

BUY NOW

Lenovo Yoga C740 – $700, was $800

Boasting a 360-degree flip-and-fold design, the Lenovo Yoga C740 offers multiple configuration options to suit whatever application you need it for. It can be transformed into four versatile modes: Laptop, tablet, stand, and tent. The 14-inch screen also boasts a touch functionality, complete with the IPS technology for wide viewing angles and a Full HD resolution for stunning color and clarity.

At the core of this laptop is the tenth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a quad-core, eight-way chip that promises dynamic performance while maintaining energy efficiency. It’s backed by 8GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and lag-free operation on games as well as photo and video editing.

BUY NOW

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 – $800, was $900

Portability meets exemplary performance in the ThinkPad L13. Measuring only 0.7-inch thin and weighing 3.15 pounds, this model is perfectly sized for being on the go and will not bring you down when you it along in your commute or travel. It’s made with an aluminum chassis for a sleek design and maximum durability. And similar to the Yoga C740, this model features a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in four versatile modes, plus a touchscreen for more convenient interaction and navigation.

This Lenovo laptop uses the new tenth-generation Intel quad-core processor which delivers increased performance and multitasking prowess. This chip, backed by 8GB of RAM and an SSD, guarantees buttery smooth operation on different applications along with faster start-up times and app loads. Other powerful features include a built-in fingerprint reader for quick access minus typing and the next-generation Intel Wireless-AC technology for a more reliable network connection.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations