If you think about Lenovo, the ThinkPad series might be the first to pop in your head, and for obvious reasons. Lenovo’s premium laptop line offers some of the best typing experiences on any portable system, as well as immense processing power, making ThinkPads a preferred machine in businesses across the globe. Unfortunately, they cost an arm and leg. If you’re searching for something a tad more budget-friendly, the Lenovo IdeaPad 330 and Yoga 730 are excellent options. Both deliver the perfect blend of features and performance minus the premium price tag that can make a grown man cry. Save up to $1,310 when you get them on Amazon today.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330 – $309, was $500

The Lenovo IdeaPad 330’s platinum gray plastic chassis easily passes as aluminum until closer inspection. Despite the material, this laptop feels reasonably sturdy, with almost no flexing on the keyboard deck when pressure is applied. Unfortunately, it does pick up fingerprints and smudges even if you’re extra careful.

The laptop’s 15.6-inch display is really not very good, but considering the price, it’s forgivable. Besides, it’s the one major thing we didn’t like about the device. Well, battery life as well, but more on that later. Colors appear washed out, especially when seen at a bad angle, and you really have to take the time to tilt the screen to achieve the best view. It’s also quite dim at a maximum brightness level of just 200 nits. It would seriously test your patience if you’re working outdoors. Some credit, though: At least it has an anti-glare coating which eliminates reflections.

The keyboard and touchpad are a different story altogether. For a budget laptop, the IdeaPad 330 offers an extremely pleasurable typing experience, clicky with short key travel and a noticeable pressure point. Fast typists will find this keyboard quite reliable. Unfortunately, it isn’t backlit, which again is an acceptable compromise considering the price. The touchpad blends with the rest of the frame and responds well to a light touch and multi-finger gestures, thanks to Microsoft Precision technology.

This laptop is equipped with a 7th-gen AMD A9-9425 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This processor isn’t meant for a heavy workload quite honestly, but it’s sufficient for typical office tasks and light multitasking. Its AMD Radeon R5 graphics chip is also good for some light gaming.

For a modern budget laptop, we were kind of expecting the IdeaPad 330 to have at least a serviceable battery life. That just wasn’t the case. It was only able to offer a mere three hours of running time for every full charge, which is very disappointing. Better bring the charger with you at all times.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 330 is a perfectly adequate laptop for those who have budget constraints. Despite its lackluster screen and mediocre battery life, it boasts a decent performance and excellent keyboard, which makes it useful for business. Get it on Amazon for just $309 instead of $500 – a huge $191 off. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price to an incredibly low $259.

Lenovo Yoga 730 – $690, was $2,000

The Lenovo Yoga 730 is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen that has a 360-degree rotating hinge that transforms it into a tablet. Unfortunately, it does not easily take on fingerprints. It claims to have an anti-glare coating, but the screen is almost impossible to see when directly hit by sunlight. Even at its brightest setting, it’s still a little dim and appears purplish. As a result, it’s best to just use it indoors. However, the screen is nicely thin at just 5.9mm and its bezels are pleasantly narrow. It’s also very responsive to the touch, so scrolling, tapping, and pressing is never an issue.

Its trackpad is large and features the Microsoft Precision technology that makes it very accurate and responsive, much like the screen. There is no discernible lag during use. The keyboard, on the other hand, leaves a lot to be desired. Lenovo is known for superior keyboards, but for some reason, the Yoga 730’s keyboard felt uncharacteristically flat. This is something that typically plagues 2-in-1 laptops, where keys are stiff and not springy enough. The keystroke is accurate, though, and that’s what counts the most.

When it comes to the processor’s speed, the Yoga 730 performed quite well. The eighth-generation Core processor is plenty fast, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable memory. This laptop is more than capable of handling heavy programs like Photoshop and Final Cut Pro X.

Unfortunately, the speakers on the Yoga 730 are underwhelming. They are a bit feeble and, as a result, it would be better to just use headphones instead. Battery life is also so-so. The laptop charges fast, but it managed to last only six hours in our web browsing test.

Finally, the Yoga 730 supports Windows 10 Hello via a fingerprint scanner located on the keyboard deck. Although it’s extremely responsive, we find its placement on the far right of the touchpad hard to access in tablet mode.

The Lenovo Yoga 730 has a very efficient CPU, a sturdy build, and a good keyboard and touchpad, but it’s bogged down by an underwhelming display and meager battery life. What’s more, it’s practically a steal on Amazon right now at a massive $1,310 discount. Get it for just $690 instead of $2,000. To make the deal even sweeter, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down to $640.

