Over 4,000 Walmart shoppers love this Lenovo laptop — now $279

One of the cheapest and best-value laptop deals around is over at Walmart. You can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop for only $279 right now, saving you $50 off the usual price of $329. While this is no powerhouse laptop, it’s a good option for any student looking for a cheap solution or for someone who just needs a laptop for occasional use. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money, and why more than 4,000 Walmart customers left it a five-star review.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop

Being able to buy a laptop so cheaply from one of the best laptop brands around is an excellent starting point here. With the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, you get an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, plus 128GB of SSD storage. Capable of running Windows 11 in S mode, it’s particularly useful if you prefer to use a Windows-based laptop over a Chromebook, such as if you need Windows-only apps for work or school purposes.

While, of course, this laptop won’t rival the best laptops, there’s a lot to like here for the price. It has a 14-inch full HD display so you can see what you’re doing clearly. There’s also a physical privacy shutter for the webcam so you have peace of mind when it’s not in use. A 4-in-1 card reader can prove useful when transferring files, too. A stylish yet robust build means the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i will look good while you work in a coffee shop but will also be a good addition to your home office or dorm. Easy to carry around, it’s a flexible setup for the price, so the whole family can use it if needed. If you’ve been checking out the best budget laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is a decent option to consider thanks to its many useful features and its super low price.

Normally priced at $329, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is down to only $279 right now at Walmart. On sale for a limited time only, you save $50 on this laptop which soon adds up given the low asking price. An ideal buy for anyone who needs a new laptop without spending a fortune, it’s sure to be a hit at home.

