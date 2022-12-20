Get this $89 Chromebook for the holidays if you order it now

It’s rare to see Chromebook deals as amazing as this one so close to the holidays, but right now you can get the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for $89, down from $139, saving $50. Even at its regular price this is an excellent buy, and you can save even more money by ordering this deal today. As you can imagine, it’s already flying off the shelves, so if you want to treat yourself or a family member this festive season, grab this deal before it sells out!

Why you should buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is one of the best student Chromebooks around, packing solid specs for anyone looking for a compact Chromebook. With its 11.6-inch HD display, everything from emails to websites, spreadsheets to your favorite Netflix shows looks great — and the screen’s the perfect size for getting work done at home or on the go. Under the hood, this laptop’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor with 4GB of RAM. It’s fast enough for online research, typing up reports, some basic multi-tasking, and browsing the web. There’s even integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 for casual gaming in 720p in your downtime.

The Lenovo IdePad Chromebook 3 would make a great gift for the student in your life, as this budget laptop is the perfect blend of performance and portability. It weighs just 2.42 pounds and measures 0.67 inches thick, ensuring it’s a great choice for college, easy to slip into a bag or backpack. There’s 64GB of eMMC storage that boots up and loads apps fast, and of course, you get access to cloud storage on the go, too. It also supports microSD storage cards, so you can easily expand the storage if you need more space for files or photos.

Finally, keeping in touch with colleagues, friends, and family is a breeze thanks to the integrated HD webcam with mic, great for video classes or meetings, or just catching up with loved ones. The handy headphone/microphone combo jack means you can plug in your favorite headphones or mic for crystal-clear audio.

We wouldn’t want you to miss out on this amazing deal, but you’ll need to move fast. Today you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $89, saving $50 off the regular $139 price. With savings this epic, there’s no guarantee this deal will still be around tomorrow, as it’ll likely sell out. Add it to your basket and check out now, and you’ll receive it in time for the holidays.

