Lenovo IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops are ON SALE this week

The laptop deals season is upon us. As summer comes to an end, students count down the days until school starts up. For many of us who are no longer attending school, the slower pace of summer makes it a good time to gear up for the busy push toward the end of the year with projects to finish, personal productivity goals to hit, and self-taught subjects to master. A new laptop is a powerful tech infusion to help with classes, goals, and projects. There’s no other time in the calendar year when you’ll find as wide a selection of great laptop deals for all purposes as right now. Lenovo makes a wide assortment of laptops, and the following sales for a Lenovo IdeaPad and ThinkPad are two of the best laptop deals you’ll find this season.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 — $255, was $440

Among the most attractive features of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is that it’s not just a budget 2-in-1 convertible laptop for students, although it does fit the bill as one of the best student laptop deals. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is also a great choice as a low-cost computer for any user, definitely as a second machine and even as a primary productivity computer if you don’t need the highest performance levels. Boasting an Intel Pentium processor, this model runs on Windows 10 Home S — S for student — mode and packs respectable if not overly speedy 4GB of RAM, 128GB solid-state storage, and integrated Intel graphics processing. The 11.6-inch Full HD resolution touchscreen display folds 360 degrees so you can use the IdeaPad Flex 3 as in laptop configuration, as a tablet, or in a tent-shape presentation mode. With potentially more than 11 hours of battery life per charge, you can also add two hours of run time by charging in the IdeaPad for 15 minutes. Compact and easy to carry, the 0.7-inch-thick IdeaPad Flex 3 weighs just 2.6 pounds.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 Intel — $922, was $1,589

If computing power and speed are more your game when choosing a laptop, this week’s deal for the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 4 Intel is a strong choice. The ThinkPad E14 Gen 4 weighs only 3.5 pounds and it’s 0.7 inches thick, so there’s no compromise in portability, but this Intel-powered laptop is ready to work. The featured configuration relies on a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU with 8GB 0f RAM and a 512GB SSD. Running on the Windows 11 Pro 64 operating system, the IdeaPad features a Full HD, 14-inch touchscreen display. You can keep on working longer than you probably should with up to 9.2 hours per battery charge. If you do run low on power, take break for a meal and use the IdeaPad’s Rapid Charge feature to regain up to 80% of the original battery charge in just 60 minutes. This is easily one of the best Lenovo laptop deals we’ve seen for the high-performance ThinkPad E series, so don’t hesitate if you’re shopping for a portable productivity performance tool.

