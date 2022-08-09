Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

Lenovo isn’t just one of the best laptop brands around right now, it’s also responsible for making some of the best 2-in-1 laptops, too. A 2-in-1 laptop gives you the best of both worlds, giving you the flexibility of a laptop while also being able to use it more like a tablet. Priced lower than many tablets, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is instantly appealing to anyone who can’t decide what device they need.

Its hardware is at a reasonable level if you need to work productively on the move. There’s an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor along with 8GB of memory. That’s no gaming spec but nor would you expect that at this price, and it comes without a dedicated graphics card. Instead, it’s primed and ready for working on the move right down to its 512GB of SSD storage. While it’s no rival to the best laptops, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 has its killer feature — the display. It has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display that is a touchscreen so you can be more tactile with how you work.

Crucially, that screen can be moved around so you can use the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 as a regular laptop, in tent mode, or for presentations. Its 360-degree design is really well thought out so that you can use the laptop as a tablet without feeling like you’re missing out. Thin and lightweight, it looks good, too, and sports useful extra features like a fingerprint reader to save you from needing to log in with passwords.

With a fantastic display, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is perfectly suited for anyone who’s not too fussed about speed but appreciates a good-looking device. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s Doorbuster deals. Grab it now before the sale ends.

