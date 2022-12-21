It’s rare to see affordable gaming laptop deals for machines that will be able to keep up with the requirements of the latest video games, so Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is one that you shouldn’t miss. Instead of $900, you’ll only have to pay $600 for the gaming laptop due to a $300 discount. You need to take advantage of this bargain as soon as possible though — there will surely be a lot of gamers who will be interested, so stocks may go quickly.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop

With the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, you’ll be able to play the best PC games without worrying if the laptop has what it takes to run them properly — though for the more demanding titles, you may have to use medium or low graphics settings. The machine is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which will also let the gaming laptop double as a productivity tool for a work-from-home setup or for doing schoolwork. It also comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, similar to some of the best gaming laptops, so you’ll enjoy impressive clarity and color for both your video games and your projects.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a 256GB SSD, which offers enough space for a few AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional DLCs, and it comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can start installing your favorite video games as soon as you power up the laptop. The gaming laptop is less than an inch thick, so it’s easy to slide into your bag or backpack whenever you’re on the move.

