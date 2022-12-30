 Skip to main content
Best Buy 24-hour sale: save $300 on this Lenovo gaming laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop with a racing game on the display.

Even with the discounts from gaming laptop deals, most of them still aren’t cheap by any means — especially if you want a machine that will be able to keep up with today’s video games. However, there are perfectly balanced options in terms of price and performance like the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which is currently part of Best Buy’s 24-hour sale. You’ll only have to pay $600 instead of $900 following a $300 discount, but it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the offer right away because there’s no telling how long stocks of the gaming laptop will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gaming laptop

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 showcases AMD’s progress in the AMD vs. Intel rivalry, as it’s capable of running the best PC games without any issues through the performance of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, combined with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and 8GB of RAM. The gaming laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD, which offers ample space for a few AAA titles with all the necessary updates, and you can start installing them as soon as you unbox the device.

Most of the best gaming laptops are equipped with large displays. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 follows suit with its 15.6-inch screen. It only runs up to Full HD resolution though, so you might want to think about investing in gaming monitor deals if you want to appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The gaming laptop also features a high-performance thermal system, so you don’t have to worry about overheating if you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time.

Upgrade your aging gaming laptop or make your first investment into the world of PC gaming by taking advantage of Best Buy’s $300 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, which brings the device’s price down to $600 from its original price of $900. The bargain is among the retailer’s laptop deals to end the year, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to push through with the purchase because we’re not sure if Best Buy’s stocks will be able to meet the demand for the the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3.

