Laptop deals can sometimes be fairly incremental in terms of their discount, but that’s certainly not the case with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i. Right now at Lenovo, you can buy it for $730 saving you a huge $405 off the usual price of $1,135. With this kind of price drop, it’s a gaming laptop deal that’s opened up to way more people than before. It’s a limited time only deal so you’ll need to be fast to snap it up, which is why we’re here to explain why you need it.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i

One of the best value gaming laptop deals around, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is a great spec for the price. You get a 12th generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. In an ideal world, we’d have loved to have seen more storage but at this price, you can’t really complain. Graphics card wise, it has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card to power all your favorite games. A 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz also means you won’t have to worry about motion blur either.

While this kind of spec doesn’t rival the very best gaming laptops, it’s still a great device for the price. It also has some great extra features that remind you why Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands. For instance, it has a stylish white backlit keyboard so you can see it easily in the dark, and benefit from a stylish but subtle gamer aesthetic. There are also cooling improvements like keyboard air intake across the board and more effective ventilation rates than the previous model. Sleek and streamlined, you don’t miss out on a number pad or media controls either, so there are plenty of benefits to the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i.

An excellent gaming laptop at its usual price, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is currently $730 meaning you save $405 off the usual price of $1,135. It’s just made gaming on the move more affordable proving particularly useful for gamers in a dorm or small apartment. Buy it now from Lenovo before the deal ends.

