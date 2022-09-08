 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo gaming laptop deal slashes the price to only $750

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i gaming laptop on a white background.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want to purchase a gaming machine because of gaming laptop deals like Lenovo’s $385 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7, which brings its price down to an affordable $750 from its sticker price of $1,135. You shouldn’t waste time if you want to take advantage of this offer as there’s no telling when it will disappear — click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 gaming laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because of the reliability and durability of its products, and that continues with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7. Like the best gaming laptops, it won’t have any trouble running today’s most popular games, as this device is powered by the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The gaming laptop features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users, but it’s highly recommended that you upgrade to 16GB for extra headroom to run other apps while you’re playing games.

Some gamers buy from gaming monitor deals for a larger screen while they’re playing at home, but that may not be necessary for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 as it packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Every purchase of the gaming laptop also comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which grants access to popular games like Sea of Thieves, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Monster Hunter: World, Halo Infinite, and Mortal Kombat 11.

Whether you’re upgrading from an outdated gaming laptop or it’s the first time you’ll buy one, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7. It’s an even more attractive choice because you only have to pay $750 for it, due to Lenovo’s $385 discount on its original price of $1,135. You need to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out right now, though, because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow. Act fast if you want the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 to be yours for this special price.

Editors' Recommendations

This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $1,150 off today

Alienware x15 gaming laptop at a side angle while displaying a game.

This powerful HP Spectre x360 laptop got a $250 discount today

A front view of an HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop on a white background.

Best Asus laptop deals: Portable workhorses from $220

A top down look at the new ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Buy slashes $400 off these powerful Asus gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G15 running Fortnite.

VIZIO brings immersive experiences to any room, at any price

Vizio Ultimate Gaming on M-Series Quantum X TV at desk.

Manufacturers take note: Micron’s 232-layer 3D NAND will change the storage game

Super close up of 232-layer NAND wafer from Micron for next-gen storage.

Best TV Deals for September 2022

Vizio OLED TV

Best HP Envy deals for September 2022

An HP Envy 17-inch laptop sits on an office desk.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for September 2022

New AirPods Pro launch September 23, but the current model is $70 off right now

AirPods Pro on a white background.

This 65-inch OLED TV deal from LG will save you over $1,000

LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV screen displaying imagery of a colorful desert.

Hurry! 24- and 27-inch monitors are super cheap at Dell today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.

Best Labor Day laptop deals still available today

A person using the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 touch laptop.