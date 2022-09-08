You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want to purchase a gaming machine because of gaming laptop deals like Lenovo’s $385 discount for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7, which brings its price down to an affordable $750 from its sticker price of $1,135. You shouldn’t waste time if you want to take advantage of this offer as there’s no telling when it will disappear — click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 gaming laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands because of the reliability and durability of its products, and that continues with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7. Like the best gaming laptops, it won’t have any trouble running today’s most popular games, as this device is powered by the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The gaming laptop features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users, but it’s highly recommended that you upgrade to 16GB for extra headroom to run other apps while you’re playing games.

Some gamers buy from gaming monitor deals for a larger screen while they’re playing at home, but that may not be necessary for the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 as it packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Every purchase of the gaming laptop also comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which grants access to popular games like Sea of Thieves, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Monster Hunter: World, Halo Infinite, and Mortal Kombat 11.

Whether you’re upgrading from an outdated gaming laptop or it’s the first time you’ll buy one, you can’t go wrong with the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7. It’s an even more attractive choice because you only have to pay $750 for it, due to Lenovo’s $385 discount on its original price of $1,135. You need to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out right now, though, because we’re not sure if it will still be available tomorrow. Act fast if you want the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Gen 7 to be yours for this special price.

