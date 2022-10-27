This Lenovo 27-inch QHD monitor just dropped below $200

Buying a monitor for use at home can be an exciting prospect. With more of us working from home, many people are looking for new ways to take their home office to the next level. Unfortunately, quality monitors tend to be rather expensive, and if the company you work for is not willing to foot the bill, it can be hard to find a high-quality monitor for a reasonable price. Happily, the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor, normally priced at $270, is 30% off, allowing you to purchase it for just $189 right now at Lenovo.

That is why we wanted to bring this exciting Lenovo monitor deal to your attention. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor for less than $200.

Why you should buy the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor

While beautiful aesthetics are great to have with any monitor you may choose, the performance of the screen is non-negotiable, especially for students or remote workers. This Lenovo monitor is fantastic as it combines a sleek and crisp QHD display with an excellent 27-inch panel, which offers you excellent and high-quality visuals. With this monitor, you will experience a smooth image with minimal screen tearing and latency.

Like many new Lenovo monitors, you have the power to alter the advanced display settings quickly and easily, and the monitor uses blue light technology to protect your eyes while you use the monitor. The display resolution sits at 2560 x 1440 and offers a high-contrast ratio with broad viewing angles for an elite-level experience.

The Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor is ultra-slim and is well-sculpted to provide a modern look and feel for your home decor, not to mention the fact the stand is completely adjustable and wobble-free. The monitor stand comes with a phone holder and clip for cable management to allow you to keep your desk clear of clutter. It also has built-in speakers to offer a fantastic audio experience.

Right now you can get this fantastic monitor for just $189, when normally it would cost $270, saving 30%. Now is the ideal time to take your home office aesthetics and performance to the next level. Or if you’re looking for a different kind of monitor, check out some other monitor deals.

Editors' Recommendations