 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo 27-inch QHD monitor just dropped below $200

Graeme Whiles
By
Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor sits on a desk in a home office.

Buying a monitor for use at home can be an exciting prospect. With more of us working from home, many people are looking for new ways to take their home office to the next level. Unfortunately, quality monitors tend to be rather expensive, and if the company you work for is not willing to foot the bill, it can be hard to find a high-quality monitor for a reasonable price. Happily, the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor, normally priced at $270, is 30% off, allowing you to purchase it for just $189 right now at Lenovo.

That is why we wanted to bring this exciting Lenovo monitor deal to your attention. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor for less than $200.

Why you should buy the Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor

While beautiful aesthetics are great to have with any monitor you may choose, the performance of the screen is non-negotiable, especially for students or remote workers. This Lenovo monitor is fantastic as it combines a sleek and crisp QHD display with an excellent 27-inch panel, which offers you excellent and high-quality visuals. With this monitor, you will experience a smooth image with minimal screen tearing and latency.

Like many new Lenovo monitors, you have the power to alter the advanced display settings quickly and easily, and the monitor uses blue light technology to protect your eyes while you use the monitor. The display resolution sits at 2560 x 1440 and offers a high-contrast ratio with broad viewing angles for an elite-level experience.

The Lenovo L27q-35 27-inch QHD monitor is ultra-slim and is well-sculpted to provide a modern look and feel for your home decor, not to mention the fact the stand is completely adjustable and wobble-free. The monitor stand comes with a phone holder and clip for cable management to allow you to keep your desk clear of clutter. It also has built-in speakers to offer a fantastic audio experience.

Right now you can get this fantastic monitor for just $189, when normally it would cost $270, saving 30%. Now is the ideal time to take your home office aesthetics and performance to the next level. Or if you’re looking for a different kind of monitor, check out some other monitor deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Another day, another Dell deal: Save $150 on the new XPS 13 2-in-1
The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sitting on a wooden table.
Best Buy Black Friday: Get this HP gaming laptop for just $480
HP Victus 15 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
The best Black Friday Gaming PC deals for 2022
Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021
Best monitor deals for October 2022
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $299
iPad Pro 2020 Screen
Best vacuum cleaner deals for October 2022
Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best Nintendo Switch game deals for November 2022
Mario twirls his cap in front of New Donk City in Super Mario Odyssey.
Save $250 on the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop when you shop today
A woman sitting at a desk using the HP Envy.
The best Black Friday Chromebook deals for 2022
Woman sits at desk using a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 Ti is $700 off
The Alienware x17 R2 Gaming Laptop viewed from the back.
Latest Amazon Echo is 50% off in rare Prime Day-like deal
Echo Dot (4th Gen) sits on a shelf in a kitchen.
Best Dell Black Friday Deals: Early bargains as low as $300
The Dell XPS 13 Plus on a table outside.