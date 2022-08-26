 Skip to main content
The best Lenovo Labor Day deals: ThinkPad and Legion laptops

Labor Day is a great time to pick up a few electronics deals if you’ve missed out on some previous sales events, such as Prime Day. Granted, they aren’t the best deals of the year, but they’re pretty great if you don’t want to wait for several months. If you’re in the market for a laptop, Lenovo has a few surprisingly great deals for you to take a look at.

ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 Intel — $1,080, was $2,699

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s on a white background.While the steep discount might make this laptop seem incredibly amazing, the truth is that it’s a pretty common tactic with Lenovo to have massive discounts on their older products to make them more competitive. That’s not to say that the Thinkpad T14s or the discount isn’t good, because they are, and in fact, you get an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 CPU with the ThinkPad, a mid-tier CPU that should easily handle most productivity tasks and some light editing tasks as well. The 14-inch Full HD screen has great resolution, and the laptop is smaller and easier to carry around, which we appreciate. The 720p webcam will also come in very handy for video calls. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, not something we often see in this price bracket, and the 512GB of SSD storage means you won’t constantly be reaching for an external hard drive. That being said, if you want something a little different but in the same price range, there are some other great laptop deals you can take a look at.

Legion Slim 7i — $1,350, was $1,950

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i sits open while pictured from above.

While the ThinkPad T14s is great, it doesn’t have a discrete GPU that allows you to game, whereas the Legion Slim 7i does. In fact, it comes with a surprisingly powerful RTX 2060, although it is the MAX-Q version, meaning its performance is throttled to keep the heat under control. Even so, given that it runs a 1080p screen at a 144Hz refresh rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if it could handle most modern games at medium or even high settings, especially since the screen resolution or refresh rate isn’t taxing the GPU. Along with the RTX 2060, you also get the 10th-gen Intel i7-10875H CPU, which pairs nicely and is considered a mid-to-high tier CPU, although you can’t overclock it, which may not be a dealbreaker for most folks. Finally, you get 16GB of RAM, more than enough to let you play games while also having a few browser tabs and apps open, as well as a massive 1TB SSD, giving you both great speeds and lots of storage to work with.

