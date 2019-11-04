This week Lenovo is throwing the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale to give us a taste of what to expect for this year’s upcoming shopping events. The tech brand’s huge selection of notebooks gets massive discounts until November 4. Act fast and grab these Lenovo laptop deals to save on some of the best laptops today.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme — $1,299 ($1,680 Off)

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a premium 15-inch notebook that is both quick and practical. This big and powerful laptop offers strong performance, a beautiful display, and an excellent keyboard. All these features make the ThinkPad X1 Extreme an excellent pick for demanding business users.

Increase your productivity and efficiency with the mighty Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme. Buy this usually $2,979 business laptop for yourself and your team during the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale for only $1,299. This Lenovo laptop deal is only available for a limited number of buyers, so hurry and order now. Make sure to activate the eCoupon “THINKPEEK20” upon checkout to get a whopping 56% discount on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

Lenovo Yoga Chromebook — $621 ($279 Off)

If you are looking for a more affordable 15-inch notebook, the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is a great option. This Chrome-based hybrid can outdo most laptops for a fraction of the price. Aside from the strong performance, it also features a stunning 4K UHD display that can make both productivity tasks and entertainment consumption a pleasant experience.

Getting the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook can be worth the investment, especially if your workflow revolves around the Google environment. This convertible 2-in-1 packs premium components that will stay relevant for years. It also comes pre-installed with the latest G Suite apps, allowing you to run your productivity tasks straight out of the box.

Buy the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook with 4K UHD display during the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale for only $621. That is a big $279 price drop from its usual $900. Stock for this 2-in-1 Chromebook is already running out, so hurry and order now before this Lenovo laptop deal is gone.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13S — Up to $590 Off

With its great functionality, solid design, fun features, and affordable price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s is one of the best budget laptops you can buy today. We recommend it for students who want a portable workstation with great battery life, fast charging capabilities, and enough power to handle everyday school work.

Aside from having surprisingly capable computing hardware for its reasonable price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s also has standout security features. This 13-inch laptop has a fingerprint reader for quick login functions and file encryption. And it has a webcam privacy cover so no one can unintentionally see what you are up to.

For the Black Friday Sneak Peek sale, the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s is available for as low as $590. Make sure to enter the corresponding eCoupon to get additional discounts on top of the instant savings. Order now while these Lenovo laptop deals are live.

ThinkBook 13s with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD — $590 off after eCoupon “THINKPEEK2”

ThinkBook 13s with Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD — $314 off after eCoupon “SNEAKPEEK10”

Build Your Own ThinkBook 13s –$314 off after eCoupon “SNEAKPEEK10”

ThinkBook 13s with Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD — $452 off after eCoupon “SNEAKPEEK10”

ThinkBook 13s with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD — $494 off after eCoupon “SNEAKPEEK10”

