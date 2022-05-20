Lenovo Memorial Day sale: Up to $2,650 OFF laptops and more today

This year’s Memorial Day sales are just around the corner for most retailers, but Lenovo is already offering discounts on a wide range of laptops ahead of the holiday. Whether you need a budget model or a top-of-the-line device, there’s a Lenovo laptop for you, hopefully with a price cut.

There are a lot of options to go through, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve rounded up some of the best Lenovo laptop deals for Memorial Day. While these prices likely won’t change through to the holiday, there’s no assurance that stocks will last. If you see a deal that you like, you should click the Buy Now button immediately, but feel free to look around some more if nothing catches your eye.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $220, was $315

Lenovo may be one of the best laptop brands, but you’ll still be able to take home one of its devices if you’re on a tight budget with products like the Lenovo IdeaPad 1. It’s equipped with the AMD 3020e processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for performing basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, a 64GB eMMC for storage, and an 11.6-inch HD screen.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook – $400, was $570

Most Chromebooks are basic, boring devices, but that’s not the case with the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop with a 13.3-inch Full HD touchscreen that can transform between four modes, namely laptop, media, tent, and tablet, depending on what you need for the situation. In terms of performance, it will be able to keep up with your daily tasks as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The device runs on Chrome OS, which is Google’s browser that’s reworked into an internet-dependent operating system.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga — $1,060, was $2,649

The titanium version of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is listed in Digital Trends’ best 2-in-1 laptops, but the regular model is also a worthwhile purchase. Inside is the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended RAM if you’re planning to run demanding apps or do any kind of content creation. The laptop also offers extreme durability with a CNC aluminum chassis that’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks, a 14.0-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 256GB SSD for storage, and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed.

Lenovo Legion 5i — $1,270, was $1,590

The sixth-generation Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop will let you fully appreciate today’s games with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with all that power displayed on its 15.6-inch Full HD screen with support for Dolby Vision and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. The gaming laptop features a 512GB SSD for enough space for multiple games with all their updates, Lenovo’s Coldfront 3.0 that keeps the laptop cool even after long gaming sessions, and Windows 11 Home so that you can start installing games as soon as you boot up the laptop.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 — $2,989, was $5,639

It’s very likely that you won’t find a bigger discount across all Memorial Day laptop sales than this $2,650 price cut for the fourth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad P1 mobile workstation. The laptop will boost your productivity by handling even the most demanding tasks, with the help of its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A400 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. It also comes with a 16.0-inch WQUXGA screen with narrow bezels to minimize distractions, a 1TB SSD for enough storage for all your essential apps and files, and an Ultra-Performance Mode that unlocks the laptop’s full potential.

