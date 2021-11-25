If you are on the hunt for some of the best Black Friday deals to upgrade your gaming setup, check out this Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deal from Walmart. Despite a microchip shortage, there’s an abundance of Black Friday gaming laptop deals from various retailers, but not all of them will provide you with immense value for money like Walmart’s offer on the Lenovo Legion 5. Gaming laptops aren’t usually cheap, but this one is within reach with Walmart’s $161 discount that brings its price down to just $749 from its original price of $910.

Today’s best Lenovo gaming laptop Black Friday deal 2021

Why Buy:

Runs the latest PC games without issues

Minimalist chassis

Gorgeous 17.3-inch screen

Precise controls through Legion Truestrike keyboard

For a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to meet the steep requirements of today’s games, you should go for the Lenovo Legion 5. Like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, it will let you enjoy the best PC games to the fullest because it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, so there’s won’t be any slowdowns or crashes while you play. All of these components are packed in a minimalist chassis that houses a monster of a machine, so you won’t have to worry if your gaming laptop can’t run the game that you want to buy.

The gaming laptop comes with a 17.3-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, for smooth gameplay that gives you the advantage in boss fights and multiplayer matches, and the Legion Truestrike keyboard, for controls that are instantly recognized and precise. The Lenovo Legion 5 also supports Dolby Vision and Nahimic 3D Audio, for an immersive gaming experience that will place you in the middle of all the action.

The Lenovo Legion 5 won’t disappoint, and it’s an even better deal with Walmart’s Black Friday discount that slashes $161 off its original price of $910. You can now purchase the gaming laptop for just $749, which is very affordable for a machine that won’t have trouble running the latest titles. There’s no telling how long stock will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to all the games that you can play on the Lenovo Legion 5, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

Should you shop this Lenovo Legion 5 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Discounts for gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 are always popular during Black Friday, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Walmart’s stocks are depleted ahead of Cyber Monday. This is why you should take advantage of this Black Friday deal as soon as you can, as there’s no assurance that it will still be available on Cyber Monday. There’s no sense in delaying your purchase for potentially bigger discounts on Cyber Monday since you open yourself up to the risk of missing out entirely on a discounted price for the Lenovo Legion 5 because of limited supply.

You don’t have to worry about regretting your Black Friday purchase if a lower price appears for the Lenovo Legion 5 on Cyber Monday. You can still cancel the purchase that you made on Black Friday or return the item so that you can buy the gaming laptop for a cheaper price.

