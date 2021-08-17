  1. Deals
Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

By
lenovo legion laptop

Back-to-school laptop deals don’t have to be solely focused on productivity powerhouses. It’s also possible to get a great gaming laptop with the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen laptop available for just $650 right now at Walmart. That’s a saving of $250 on the usual price meaning it’s a great budget-priced gaming laptop that will help you study better while also giving you plenty of entertainment too. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is sure to be limited at this price.

The Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen laptop is a pretty sweet deal when you look at what to expect from the best gaming laptops. The convenient thing about gaming laptops is that they also have the kind of specs you’d want from the best laptops overall too. In the case of the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. For all your storage needs, there’s also a 1TB regular hard drive for backing up files. Best of all is the GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card plus a 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz screen which means your games will look great while you’re on the move.

As for battery life, you should only expect about five hours, plus it’s a little heavy at 5.5 pounds. However, for a portable gaming system that you can still take to class for notes and also use in your dorm for gaming and streaming, these are decent concessions to make for the price. Simply put, if you love to game, you’ll love how much the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen laptop has to offer. Even its keyboard is well designed to ensure hair-trigger inputs that feel great to the touch.

Ordinarily priced at $900, the Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen laptop is down to just $650 right now at Walmart. An awesome deal for gamers and students alike, you’ll want to grab this offer while you can. Stock is sure to be very limited at this price.

