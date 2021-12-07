Gamers should always be on the lookout for gaming laptop deals that fit their budget and machines that will be able to keep up with the requirements of today’s games. If you’re planning to purchase one, you might want to hurry to make sure that you get it in time for Christmas. An offer that you might find hard to refuse is Walmart’s $211 discount for the Lenovo Legion 5, which brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $699 from its original price of $910.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is one of Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, but its cheaper version, the Lenovo Legion 5, is still a very capable machine that won’t disappoint gamers. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, which will allow it to run the latest games. The battle of computer processors between AMD and Intel continues with AMD recently becoming more competitive, and this can be seen in the performance of the Lenovo Legion 5, which is on full display on the gaming laptop’s 17.3-inch Full HD screen. Gaming laptops should be able to keep up as games’ requirements continue to increase, according to our laptop buying guide, and the Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped to handle this.

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology, which features an intelligent intake system, a turbo-charged dual fan design, and a quad-channel exhaust system, to make sure that the gaming laptop stays at peak performance without overheating when you’re playing for hours. There’s also an intelligent mode that utilizes A.I. to automatically optimize the laptop’s settings for demanding games, while Q Control 4.0 lets you choose to prioritize either full-throttle flow or extended battery life by controlling fan speed and voltage.

For a powerful and reliable gaming laptop, you should go for the Lenovo Legion 5. It’s an even better choice because of Walmart’s $211 discount, which lowers its price to a more affordable $699 from its original price of $910. If you want to get the gaming laptop before Christmas, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer while supplies last and ahead of the holiday rush that may cause shipping delays. You don’t have time to waste — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Lenovo Legion 5.

