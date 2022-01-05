Gamers shouldn’t settle for traditional laptop deals, as these machines won’t be able to keep up with the requirements of today’s games. Instead, you should focus on retailers’ gaming laptop deals, especially since these devices don’t usually come cheap. An example of a gaming laptop that you can currently buy for an affordable price is the Lenovo Legion 5, which is available from Walmart for just $649 following a $261 discount to its original price of $910.

Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide recommends that you determine the intended purpose of the laptop before you invest in one. If you plan to play a lot of video games, you should consider purchasing the Lenovo Legion 5. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, which will let it run the latest titles with ease, and it also has Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The AMD vs. Intel rivalry continues, but for the Lenovo Legion 5, the AMD processor will let you skip checking the minimum requirements of new games as you’re sure that the gaming laptop will be able to handle it.

The Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped with a 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which will give justice to the gaming laptop’s processing power, and a minimalist chassis that makes it look clean and stylish. The Legion AI Engine further boosts the laptop’s performance by dynamically shifting power between the CPU and GPU, while also enabling Legion Coldfront 3.0, which keeps system temperatures low so that the Lenovo Legion 5 will continue running at optimum performance even after several hours of play.

You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars to purchase a decent gaming laptop, as there are offers like Walmart’s discount for the Lenovo Legion 5. You can purchase the machine from the retailer at $261 off, bringing its price down to a more affordable $649 from its original price of $910. If you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Lenovo Legion 5, but you prefer not to pay full price, you should act fast while the discount is still available. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations