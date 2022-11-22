This Lenovo gaming laptop is $599 for Black Friday

Gaming laptops usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals, you can get the Lenovo Legion 5 for just $599 instead of its original price of $1,010. That’s $411 in savings that you can spend on video games and accessories, and if you take advantage of the offer now, you won’t have to deal with the stress that comes with Black Friday itself. You need to finalize your purchase today though, because with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure if there will be stocks of the gaming laptop available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop

A gaming laptop should be built to keep up with the increasing requirements of today’s video games, according to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide. The Lenovo Legion 5 meets these criteria with its AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The gaming laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, which you can eventually upgrade to the recommended 16GB of RAM for gamers in our guide on how much RAM do you need, and a 512GB SSD that offers enough space to install several AAA titles on top of Windows 11 Home, which is available out of the box.

Among the most important characteristics of the best gaming laptops are their displays, which will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games. The Lenovo Legion 5 features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz, so you can enjoy sharp details and smooth gameplay. One thing’s for sure — you don’t need to invest in Black Friday monitor deals to use this gaming laptop while at home.

There are a lot of Walmart Black Friday deals that cater to gamers, but this one may be one of the best that you can shop right now — the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop for just $599, following a $411 discount to its original price of $1,010. Black Friday deals like this one don’t usually last long, so if you’re already looking forward to playing today’s most popular video games on the Lenovo Legion 5, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

