  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

By
The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

If you’re looking at laptop deals for a new computer for playing video games, you should instead browse gaming laptop deals to make sure that your device will meet the requirements of gamers. A solid choice is the Lenovo Legion 5, which Walmart is selling at $250 off to bring the gaming laptop’s price down to just $649 from its original price of $899. Afterward, check out the available gaming deals for discounts when buying new accessories such as a keyboard and mouse.

The Lenovo Legion 5, like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, won’t have trouble running the latest games with its AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card. You’ll be able to appreciate your favorite games’ graphics on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, and you won’t run out of space to store your games and data with its 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD.

To give you an advantage over your opponents in boss fights and multiplayer matches, the Lenovo Legion 5’s Legion TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches responds instantly to each press, allowing the gaming laptop to keep up with your commands. Meanwhile, with a battery life of up to five hours before requiring recharging, you will be able to finish your gaming sessions wherever you feel most comfortable playing.

For gamers who are in the market for a new gaming laptop, there won’t be any regrets if you go with the Lenovo Legion 5. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $250 discount, lowering the gaming laptop’s price to $649 from its original price of $899. The Lenovo Legion 5 is a popular choice, so stocks may go quickly at this reduced price. You should click on that Buy Now button immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

More gaming laptop deals

The Lenovo Legion 5 is a powerhouse of a gaming laptop that remains affordable, and even more so with Walmart’s discount. There are many other offers out there though, and if you want to take a look at them for comparison’s sake, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals from various retailers that you can take advantage of right now.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks. more
Buy at Walmart
17% off with coupon: SAVE17

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,349 $1,499
With what might be the best new higher-range GPU for the money, this gorgeous (but understated) MSI GL66 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

4 things we love about WatchOS 8, and 2 that have us baffled

World Time watch face in WatchOS 8.

Comcast’s new XiOne streaming boxes to hit U.S., parts of Europe

Comcast XiOne streaming box.

You won’t believe how cheap this 27-inch monitor is at Staples today

The 27-inch Acer EH273 LCD monitor with a top view of an island on the screen.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nails the superhero team dynamic

The Guardians of the Galaxy stand together in alternate costumes.

Ring Always Home Cam: Everything you need to know about the flying indoor camera

Ring Always Home Cam

How to change Alexa’s voice

Amazon Echo 4th Gen on a table.

iPhone 13 Mini vs. iPhone 12 Mini: Which Mini maxes it?

iPhone 12 Mini.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Who wins?

The Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera module.

The top-rated Dell XPS 13 laptop is on sale today — SAVE $220

Dell XPS 13 on a white background.

How to fix the ‘Could Not Communicate With Your Google Home Mini’ error message

Google Home Mini

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop Go

microsoft surface pro 7 deal best buy august 2021

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch 4K TV today

The 55-inch TCL 55S434 4K TV with the Android TV home screen on the display.

Google Nest vs. Ring: Who has the better video doorbells?

Using the Nest Doorbell battery edition chime.