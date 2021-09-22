If you’re looking at laptop deals for a new computer for playing video games, you should instead browse gaming laptop deals to make sure that your device will meet the requirements of gamers. A solid choice is the Lenovo Legion 5, which Walmart is selling at $250 off to bring the gaming laptop’s price down to just $649 from its original price of $899. Afterward, check out the available gaming deals for discounts when buying new accessories such as a keyboard and mouse.
The Lenovo Legion 5, like Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops, won’t have trouble running the latest games with its AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, 8GB of RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics card. You’ll be able to appreciate your favorite games’ graphics on the laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display, and you won’t run out of space to store your games and data with its 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD.
To give you an advantage over your opponents in boss fights and multiplayer matches, the Lenovo Legion 5’s Legion TrueStrike keyboard with soft-landing switches responds instantly to each press, allowing the gaming laptop to keep up with your commands. Meanwhile, with a battery life of up to five hours before requiring recharging, you will be able to finish your gaming sessions wherever you feel most comfortable playing.
For gamers who are in the market for a new gaming laptop, there won’t be any regrets if you go with the Lenovo Legion 5. It’s currently on sale from Walmart with a $250 discount, lowering the gaming laptop’s price to $649 from its original price of $899. The Lenovo Legion 5 is a popular choice, so stocks may go quickly at this reduced price. You should click on that Buy Now button immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.
The Lenovo Legion 5 is a powerhouse of a gaming laptop that remains affordable, and even more so with Walmart’s discount. There are many other offers out there though, and if you want to take a look at them for comparison’s sake, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming laptop deals from various retailers that you can take advantage of right now.
