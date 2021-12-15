This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a HUGE price cut at Walmart

Looking for the best gaming laptop deals and worried you’ll miss out in time for Christmas? We’ve got the perfect solution for you. Walmart has an amazing offer on a Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with it reduced from $910 down to just $699. Even better, if you order it before December 20, it will arrive in time for Christmas. It’ll make an amazing present for the loved one in your life, or simply as a great gift for yourself.

Offering much of what you need from the best gaming laptops, Lenovo Legion 5 also comes from one of the best laptop brands currently available. For the price, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. The latter is a little stingy for storing games but it’s good enough for installing your essential options. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card that’s capable of dealing with many of the latest games without a problem.

The system is well designed, too, with its 17-inch FHD display offering up to 144Hz refresh rate so you get a silky-smooth picture whatever you’re playing. There’s also support for Dolby Vision as well as Nahimic 3D audio. A Great Legion Truestrike keyboard means it feels good to use and is highly responsive. Cooling is improved through the use of Legion Coldfront 3.0 technology as well. While the Lenovo Legion 5 is a budget-priced gaming laptop, it has a lot of features that wouldn’t look out of place in much more expensive devices. It also looks very professional so if you plan on using your gaming laptop for work purposes as well as for fun, it will look good in your workplace as well as your gaming den.

Normally priced at $910, the Lenovo Legion 5 is down to just $699 at Walmart. A substantial reduction of $210, you’re sure to be delighted with it at this price. Remember — if you order it before December 20, it’ll even arrive in time for Christmas. You don’t want to wait till then to order it though, as there’s no guarantee this deal will still be running. Buy it now so you don’t miss out.

