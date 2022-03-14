Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is $350 off today

While Lenovo may not be the first name you think of when talking about gaming laptops, especially since they’re mostly known for their general use and productivity laptops, they’ve still been making some great headway in the gaming laptop space. In fact, they managed to have a couple of great products, like this Legion 5 Pro, which has some great specs and a great price, which Lenovo has reduced even more on their website, bringing it down to a pretty reasonable $1,520 from $1,870. That’s a discount of $350 and probably one of the best gaming laptop discounts you’re going to see today.

The spoiler from the product name gives away the main selling point for the Legion 5 Pro, which is the RTX 3060, a relatively powerful card for a laptop, and a nice change from the typical RTX 3050 that you tend to see on gaming laptops in this price range. Granted, it’s not going to be as good as an RTX 3070 or RTX 3080, but those GPUs usually come with double the price tag, and while the 16-inch screen with its WQXGA might be a bit more challenging to run, the RTX 3060 should still be able to handle most games with relative ease, especially if you don’t punch in the highest graphical settings.

Paired with the RTX 3060 is an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which is also a relatively powerful CPU for the price you’re paying, and this and the GPU work well together and shouldn’t lead to any bottlenecking down the line. You also get a massive two 1TB SSDs to work with, which is probably the highest we’ve seen on a gaming laptop for a while, so you likely won’t even need to grab an external hard drive deal to supplement your internal storage. The Legion Pro 5 comes with 16GBs of RAM, which is also excellent, even though it may seem lackluster given the even more impressive specs so far.

It’s hard to understate how great the Legion 5 Pro is for the price you’re getting it for, with its RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, ample storage, and the fact that Lenovo has discounted it down to $1,520 is even better. That being said, if this isn’t exactly what you’re looking for or is a bit too expensive, we do have some other great laptops deals for you to check out.

