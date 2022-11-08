 Skip to main content
This Lenovo gaming laptop just got a massive price cut at Walmart

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Gamers can beat the crowds and get a head start on the Walmart Black Friday Sale today, as the retail giant has made Black Friday pricing available today on the Lenovo Legion 5i. The popular gaming laptop is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, as it’s currently just $749. This is a savings of $281 from its regular price of $1,030. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop

Lenovo has been making laptops for a long time, and it’s a name you’ll see often among the best laptop brands. With the Legion 5i, Lenovo has something up its sleeve for gamers. This is a 15-inch laptop, and its display comes in at Full HD resolution. This creates an immersive experience for taking on the best PC games, and the power of the Legion 5i’s six-core Intel processor can be felt no matter what sort of games you may be playing. The extremely capable Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics card is also a part of the package, and brings 4GB of its own RAM to help deliver a seamless, lag-free gaming experience.

Like all of the best gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion 5i is made to take your gaming on the go, as well as to keep stationary on a desk and build a gaming setup around. On-the-go gamers will like the slim profile and long-lasting battery, and gamers looking for something to build around will like the connectivity options of the Legion 5i gaming laptop. It will pair nicely with any of the best gaming monitors, and if you need more storage space beyond its 256GB solid state drive, external hard drives are cheap and easy to keep connected. Whether you’re looking for something to take with you or something to plant yourself in front of, the Lenovo Legion 5i is a gaming laptop that brings a lot of great features to an impressive price point.

At the Black Friday sale price of just $749, it’s hard to pass on the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop. While it would regularly set you back $1,030, you can grab it today at Walmart with Black Friday savings that amount to $281. Free shipping is included.

