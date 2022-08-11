Gamers looking for laptop deals to replace their aging machines should definitely check out this offer for the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop. It’s available for $1,400 from Lenovo, after a 28% discount that slashes $550 off its sticker price of $1,950. That’s a great deal for a gaming laptop that will let you play today’s most popular games, but you have to hurry if you want to take advantage of it because the price cut may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, with products like the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro among the best gaming laptops. With the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, Lenovo delivers on the promise of an ultra-thin gaming laptop that doesn’t sacrifice performance. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTZ 2060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s considered as enough for most gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, which should provide ample space for several games with all their updates, and with Windows 10 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite games as soon as the device boots up. All these are inside a machine that’s just 0.67 of an inch thick and weighs only 4.5 pounds.

You don’t need to invest in gaming monitor deals with the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i, as its 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate will display games with clear details and realistic colors. If you find yourself enjoying a gaming session for too long, you don’t have to worry about the gaming laptop overheating because it’s protected by Lenovo’s Legion Coldfront system that keeps it cool and running at peak performance. Every purchase of the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i also comes with a free three months of Xbox Game Pass, so you’ll have no shortage of games to play.

