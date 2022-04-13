The Lenovo Legion Slim gaming laptop is $500 off today

Lenovo has been making a lot of inroads in the last few years as a big tech company, especially when it comes to laptops, with a wide variety of laptops from 2-in-1s to the all-around great Lenovo IdeaPads. One place it’s been doing well and reaching the competition is gaming laptops, like the Legion Slim 7, which is not only a good entry-level gaming laptop but it’s also surprisingly thin for one. In fact, you can grab one now from Best Buy with a discount that brings it down to $1,300 from $1,800 — a massive $500 savings.

The first thing to know about the Legion Slim 7 is the GPU, and in this case, you get a RTX 3050 Ti, which isn’t the most powerful card in the world but it’s great if you don’t mind playing games on medium graphics settings. You could also throw a screen from our gaming monitor deals to get a little extra out of it while you’re at a desk. The CPU included here is pretty powerful, being an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, which means this laptop is great for productivity and a bit of editing work, especially sound editing, if you’d like to do that sort of thing on a laptop.

Other specs are also really generous, with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, which you rarely see with laptops at this price point. That being said, external hard drive deals can help supplement the internal storage, especially given how big modern games can get. The screen is a UHD monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate. The RTX 3050 Ti may struggle with such high definition, but with the right balance of settings you’ll be able to bring out some gorgeous visuals.

Putting aside the slightly overpowered screen, though, the Legion Slim 7 is an excellent all-around laptop, and for just $1,300 from Best Buy, it’s actually a pretty sweet deal. Of course, if this doesn’t exactly scratch your itch, check out some of our other gaming laptop deals for something that may fit better.

