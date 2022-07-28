Lenovo is probably most widely known for its laptop offerings, from business 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s something everybody. But you may be surprised to find out that it makes a good desktop PC too. In fact, this deal on a Legion Tower 7i at Lenovo is one of the better gaming PC deals, with a discount bringing it down to $1,800 from $2,330, which is a good price for a PC with an RTX 3070.

The Legion Tower 7i is a significant upgrade to its younger sibling, the 5i, which was featured on our list of best gaming desktops and is, therefore, already in a great family of desktop PCs. As mentioned, the 7i comes with an RTX 3070, one of the best gaming GPUs on the market right now, and should easily handle the latest AAA games on the best graphics settings, at 1080p, and even a 165Hz refresh rate. That being said, it can certainly push 2K resolutions as well, so if you’re thinking of grabbing one of our gaming monitor deals to pair with the 7i, then something with a 2K resolution and 144Hz is the sweet spot to go for. As for the CPU, it’s an 11th-gen Intel i7-11700K, a high-tier CPU that should handle the majority of gaming needs without any issues and avoid any bottlenecks with the GPU.

RAM comes in the form of 16GB 3,200MHz, which is both fast and more than enough for most folks, and if you’re planning also to do a bit of light graphics design or coding, then the RAM, GPU, and CPU combo in the 7i will be more than enough. As for storage, there’s a 1TB SSD, which gives you a snappy response for games and editing software, especially when Microsoft’s DirectStorage properly comes to PC. We’ll also point out that it has Wi-Fi 6, so it’s future-proof in that regard, and Bluetooth 5.1 means that using wireless devices like wireless headphones shouldn’t be an issue in terms of audio quality.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is a great gaming PC with excellent versatility and is quite honestly a bargain from Lenovo at $1,800 — a $530 discount on its normal $2,330 price — especially when you consider that the retail price of an RTX 3070 and Intel i7-11700K alone can cost upward of $1,000 by themselves.

