 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $530 off at Lenovo

Albert Bassili
By

Lenovo is probably most widely known for its laptop offerings, from business 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s something everybody. But you may be surprised to find out that it makes a good desktop PC too. In fact, this deal on a Legion Tower 7i at Lenovo is one of the better gaming PC deals, with a discount bringing it down to $1,800 from $2,330, which is a good price for a PC with an RTX 3070.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i on white background.

The Legion Tower 7i is a significant upgrade to its younger sibling, the 5i, which was featured on our list of best gaming desktops and is, therefore, already in a great family of desktop PCs. As mentioned, the 7i comes with an RTX 3070, one of the best gaming GPUs on the market right now, and should easily handle the latest AAA games on the best graphics settings, at 1080p, and even a 165Hz refresh rate. That being said, it can certainly push 2K resolutions as well, so if you’re thinking of grabbing one of our gaming monitor deals to pair with the 7i, then something with a 2K resolution and 144Hz is the sweet spot to go for. As for the CPU, it’s an 11th-gen Intel i7-11700K, a high-tier CPU that should handle the majority of gaming needs without any issues and avoid any bottlenecks with the GPU.

RAM comes in the form of 16GB 3,200MHz, which is both fast and more than enough for most folks, and if you’re planning also to do a bit of light graphics design or coding, then the RAM, GPU, and CPU combo in the 7i will be more than enough. As for storage, there’s a 1TB SSD, which gives you a snappy response for games and editing software, especially when Microsoft’s DirectStorage properly comes to PC. We’ll also point out that it has Wi-Fi 6, so it’s future-proof in that regard, and Bluetooth 5.1 means that using wireless devices like wireless headphones shouldn’t be an issue in terms of audio quality.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is a great gaming PC with excellent versatility and is quite honestly a bargain from Lenovo at $1,800 — a $530 discount on its normal $2,330 price — especially when you consider that the retail price of an RTX 3070 and Intel i7-11700K alone can cost upward of $1,000 by themselves.

Editors' Recommendations

Why Samsung and Qualcomm’s deal makes the Galaxy S23 way more exciting

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the wild temperate rainforest.

Suck it, Picard. The Orville is Star Trek: The Next Generation’s true spiritual successor

The crew of The Orville on the bridge

Justin Long finds terror in new House of Darkness trailer

Justin Long in House of Darkness.

Grand Theft Auto 6: release date, trailer, gameplay, and more

gtav rockstar editor coming to consoles gta rockstareditor thumb

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Flip 4 and get $200

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 together, showing their partially folded displays.

6 Alexa settings to turn off right now

Choose More in the Alexa App.

Instagram is undoing its TikTok-like changes you hated so much

New features for Instagram Reels

Hohokum makes me nostalgic for PlayStation’s bolder days

A kite-like creature flies around an elephant in Hohokum.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

A woman and man walking down the street, the woman looking behind her, afraid in a scene from Surface on Apple TV+.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell in The Americans, dressed up in disguises as Russian KGB agents.

One of Xbox’s only fall console exclusives, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, just got delayed

A team of players stands together in Warhammer 40K: Darktide.

Roku tips and tricks: 17 ways to get the most out of your Roku device or Roku TV

Roku Ultra

Resident Evil Village is getting a host of new accessibility features

Resident Evil Village