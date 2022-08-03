 Skip to main content
The Lenovo Legion gaming PC is $570 cheaper today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

Whether you’re upgrading your gaming setup or building one from scratch, catching some great gaming PC deals is a great way to start. Currently you can get the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i with the super powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for just $1,760. That’s a massive savings of $570, as the gaming PC typically costs $2,330. Free next-business-day shipping and three free months of Xbox Game Pass are included with your purchase, and there are a lot of great gaming monitor deals taking place to pair with the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion gaming PC

There are a lot of great gaming PCs out there to help you take on all of the best PC games, but few of them bring the power to your gaming adventures that the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is able to bring, particularly at such a modest price point. Intense gamers will find themselves blazing through their games with the 11th-generation Intel i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card combination. These are higher-level specs for ultimate in-game domination, and the Legion gaming PC even comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 for the ultimate, lag-free online gaming experience.

Overheating is an issue high-level gamers need to take account for, and the Legion Tower 7i’s cooling system ensures it runs on the quietest, most low-heat, and most high-performance conditions possible. It has enhanced fin thermals and larger fans, making sure your gaming session can go on as long as you’d like. The Legion Tower 7i is also incredibly customizable. While it comes with an impressive 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive, should your gaming needs ever increase, much of the hardware is easily swappable should you choose to upgrade at some point in the future. In fact, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is a great machine to pair with any of the best gaming monitors and show off the graphics on your gaming PC.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC is just $1,760 when you purchase directly from Lenovo right now. That’s a massive savings of $570, as it typically costs $2,330. Free next-business-day shipping is included, as is three free months of Xbox Game Pass.

