This Chromebook is probably a lot cheaper than you thought

Aaron Mamiit
By
The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a great option if you often work unplugged for long periods of time.
Lenovo

If the laptop deals that you’re seeing are beyond your budget, you may want to check out Chromebook deals for your next device. Here’s an offer that you should consider — the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook for a very affordable $169, following a $150 discount on its sticker price of $319. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available though, so if you want to get this Chromebook for nearly half its original price, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook features a slim and sleek design that’s going to turn heads when you’re in public, as well as its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen that offers bright colors and sharp details. It’s only equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, Arm Mali-G52 MC1 graphics chipset, and 4GB of RAM, but that won’t stand in the way of smooth performance because Chromebooks don’t need high-end components to run well. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is swift and efficient because it uses web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of traditional software.

Onboard storage is another supposedly limiting factor for the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook as it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you shouldn’t worry because with access to Google Drive, you’ll be able to save your files on the cloud. The Chromebook also has a built-in HD webcam and microphone to let you make video calls, and because it only weighs 2.86 pounds with a thickness of 0.73 of an inch, it will be easy to bring with you wherever you go.

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook looks much more expensive than it actually is, but its original price is only $319. However, you can currently get the device from Best Buy for just $169, so you can pocket savings of $150. It’s not going to stay this cheap forever though, so if you’re thinking about purchasing the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook but you want to get it for almost half-price, you should buy it now because there’s a chance that the bargain will no longer be around tomorrow.

This Samsung 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is $100 off today
The Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor on a desk.

After upgrading with gaming PC deals, you shouldn't forget to also purchase from monitor deals for a display that will give justice to your computer's improved processing power. The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor is a solid choice, especially now that it's available from Best Buy with a $100 discount that brings its price down to just $300 from its original price of $400. It's unclear how much time is left on this bargain though, so you'll need to hurry with completing the transaction if you want to make sure that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G51c gaming monitor features a 32-inch display with QHD resolution, which will give you a more realistic look at the worlds that you're exploring in your video games. It also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, which determines how often the images on the screen are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions, as explained by our monitor buying guide. With this refresh rate and response time, you'll experience smooth gameplay with no lag and minimal blur.

Shopping for Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones? Don’t miss this deal
Man wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.

If you've had your eyes on the Bose QuietComfort 45 for a while but you haven't chanced upon a discount, today's your lucky day. Best Buy is offering them at $50 off, bringing their price down to $279 from $329. They're a steal for this cheap, but you're going to have to act fast because you're probably not the only one who's waiting for a price reduction on these wireless headphones. Proceed with the transaction right now to make sure that you don't miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are included in our list of the best headphones as the recommended choice for frequent flyers. That's because they offer top-quality active noise cancellation, which isn't a surprise as Bose spearheaded the development of the technology, along with a very comfortable fit that's perfect for long trips. In certain circumstances, you can activate Aware Mode, which will let you listen to what's going on around you without having to take the headphones off. This will come in handy when you suddenly have to speak to someone, when you're crossing the street, or when you're waiting for your name to be called.

Deal: Save $120 on this 25ft, 32-Amp home electric vehicle charger
A man using the Juicebox Electric Vehicle Charger with a Tesla.

I don't want to go to work. I don't want to go to the grocery store. I don't want to go to the gas station. Increasingly, I'm able to skip out on any of these annoyances. With electric vehicles, for instance, you can just plug in your car at home. Well, if you have a home vehicle charger, you can. And with the cutely named Juicebox (no, this isn't a grocery home delivery deal) you can get all of your charging done at home, on the cheap. Now, through the end of the day, the Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger is only $459. It's usually $579, so that means you're getting a $120 savings. Again, this is only available until 1 AM EST, so you have a little bit of time to grab one, but if you know you need it, do yourself a favor and tap the button below now.

Why you should buy the Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger
The Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger is a level 2 smart EV charging station. It's designed to work with all electric vehicles on the market today (including Tesla, so you don't have to run out to a Tesla Supercharger) via an adapter. What's nice about the Juicebox 32-Amp Vehicle Charger is that — unlike a traditional charging station — it's built to save you money. For example, since it is a smart device, it can be scheduled to charge only when electric grid rates are at their lowest. An app connects to the charger directly, letting you go about your day while your car is charging. You'll get updates about your car's progress on the go. JuiceNet, which is the name of the app, can also remind you to charge your car if you ever get lazy about it, too!

