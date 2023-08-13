This Chromebook is probably a lot cheaper than you thought

If the laptop deals that you’re seeing are beyond your budget, you may want to check out Chromebook deals for your next device. Here’s an offer that you should consider — the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook for a very affordable $169, following a $150 discount on its sticker price of $319. We’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available though, so if you want to get this Chromebook for nearly half its original price, you’re going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook features a slim and sleek design that’s going to turn heads when you’re in public, as well as its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen that offers bright colors and sharp details. It’s only equipped with the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, Arm Mali-G52 MC1 graphics chipset, and 4GB of RAM, but that won’t stand in the way of smooth performance because Chromebooks don’t need high-end components to run well. The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is swift and efficient because it uses web-based apps and Android apps from the Google Play Store instead of traditional software.

Onboard storage is another supposedly limiting factor for the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook as it only comes with a 64GB eMMC, but you shouldn’t worry because with access to Google Drive, you’ll be able to save your files on the cloud. The Chromebook also has a built-in HD webcam and microphone to let you make video calls, and because it only weighs 2.86 pounds with a thickness of 0.73 of an inch, it will be easy to bring with you wherever you go.

The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook looks much more expensive than it actually is, but its original price is only $319. However, you can currently get the device from Best Buy for just $169, so you can pocket savings of $150. It’s not going to stay this cheap forever though, so if you’re thinking about purchasing the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook but you want to get it for almost half-price, you should buy it now because there’s a chance that the bargain will no longer be around tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations