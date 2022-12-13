A smart alarm clock might not be the first gift idea you think of but it’s a fantastic option for a loved one who loves tech. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for $20 direct from Lenovo, saving you $50 off the usual price of $70. Working out at 71% off the regular price, this is a great deal for anyone looking to treat a loved one while keeping costs less. Intrigued? Read on while we tell you all about it, but don’t be surprised if stock flies out fast.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Smart Clock 2

If you’ve been reading up on the best alarm clocks but are keen to snag something smart yet cheap, you’ll love the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. A truly smart bedside companion, it offers a full-color LCD screen that helps you organize your day. You can set up reminders and alarms, ask it questions, check on the local weather or traffic report, and all from the comfort of your bedroom or desk. It’s possible to control up to 50,000 compatible devices with your voice or touch giving you plenty of power over your smart home.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 provides improved sound compared to its previous model thanks to its front-firing speakers that deliver room-filling audio. Tuned for clearer vocals and better tones, you can use it like an intercom and broadcast your voice to other speakers within your home. A 4-inch touch screen showcases the time, weather, and any photo you choose with customizable clock face displays getting things just how you like them.

As you would expect from one of the best smart speakers in this price range, there’s plenty of functionality here. Ask Google via the speaker to check your appointments, play some music to wind down in the evening or simply turn off your smart lights or lock the door for you. It’s all so simple yet very useful and impressive to deal with.

Normally priced at $70, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is down to only $20. A considerable bargain that will save you $50, this is an ideal smart speaker to add to your home or gift to a loved one this holiday season. Buy it now while stocks last. You’re really going to struggle to find a better smart home deal than this one.

