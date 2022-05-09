Why you need this alarm clock with Google Assistant — now $30

If you’re looking for a great piece of smart home tech, there’s a deal taking place on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant at Best Buy right now. The handy and cool device is just $30 after a $20 discount, and is typically priced at $50. It makes a great addition to any smart home and should be of particular interest to anyone looking for a device that integrates with Google Home. In-store pickup is available with your purchase in most locations, so you can have the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential up and running in your home as soon as today.

When it comes to the best smart home devices, you want something that will bring smarts, convenience, and a bit of ease to your household management. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential checks all of these boxes, as it’s the ultimate smart clock for any room. It has a big and bold display that allows you to check the time from a distance, and has the right balance of style to blend nicely into any room in the house. It’s also a great nightly companion, as it features a built-in night light that provides a small source of light without waking the whole family.

When it comes to taking care of other household tasks from a distance, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is ready to jump right in. You can talk to Google for hands-free help, and with only your voice you can check the time and weather, set timers for cooking, add items to your shopping list, or making hands-free phone calls. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential even features high-quality speakers that add volume and bass to all of your favorite music playlists, radio stations, audiobooks, and podcasts. It is able to work with more than 40,000 compatible smart devices from over 5,000 different brands.

While a great deal even at its regular price of $50, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is an even greater grab right now, as it’s priced at just $30 at Best Buy. That’s a $20 savings on a great piece of smart tech, so click over to Best Buy now to claim this deal while it lasts.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations