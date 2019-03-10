Digital Trends
Take $50 off the all-new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab with Smart Dock

Lucas Coll
By
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa

Although Android still commands the lion’s share of the smartphone market, brands like Samsung and Lenovo haven’t made much headway against the enduring popularity of Apple’s iPad. This is due in large part to the fact that the best brand-name Android tablets typically aren’t much cheaper than an iPad (and are often more expensive, negating one of the main advantages that Android devices traditionally enjoy over Apple), but the new Lenovo Smart Tab is a clear exception — especially when you take $50 off one of them.

The Lenovo Smart Tab boasts an impressive set of features for a tablet at this price: Its 10.1-inch HD display is large and vibrant, and its dual speakers put out impressive sound even when the tablet is not utilizing the Smart Dock’s speakers. The 2-in-1 design lets you use the Smart Tab as both a standalone tablet and a smart screen thanks to its built-in Amazon Alexa A.I. (with compatibility with Google Assistant if you prefer that).

These Alexa capabilities make the Lenovo Smart Tab a great alternative to standalone smart screens like the Echo Show for those who want an infotainment device that can be part of a wider smart home system. Unlike such smart screen devices (including Lenovo’s own excellent Smart Display), the Smart Tab is a full-sized, full-featured Android tablet made for web browsing, light gaming, streaming, and anything else you’d want a tablet to do.

What sets the Lenovo Smart Tab apart from other tablets is the included Smart Dock. The Lenovo Smart Dock doubles as both a charging stand and a speaker system, featuring two speaker drivers that combine with the Smart Tab’s own two speakers for superior room-filling sound. This makes the Lenovo Smart Tab and Smart Dock bundle a definite upgrade over the Echo Show when you want something on which you can stream shows and other entertainment when you’re not in front of your TV.

The new Lenovo Smart Tab with Smart Dock normally rings in at $250, but from now through Sunday, March 17, a 20-percent discount knocks $50 off the price. This lets you score the Smart Tab M10 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage for just $200.

