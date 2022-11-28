Cyber Monday tablet deals aren’t just about Cyber Monday iPad deals. If you’re willing to give Android-powered tablets a try and you’re on a tight budget, then you should consider the third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. Walmart is selling the tablet for just $129, for $70 in savings from its original price of $199. However, with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours and similar deals already selling out, we’re not sure if this offer will last until the end of the day. Finalize your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd-gen)

Lenovo’s no stranger to our list of the best Android tablets, and it’s got another excellent product on the market with the third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus. The tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, which beats the recommendations of a quad-core processor and at least 2GB of RAM by our guide on how to pick a tablet. With these specifications, you won’t experience any slowdowns or crashes while you’re multitasking between the apps that you can download from the Google Play Store. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes with Android 12 out of the box, but you can immediately upgrade it to Android 13.

The third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus features a 10-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution and slim bezels, plus quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support, which makes it perfect for watching streaming content. The tablet’s display is also engineered to reduce harmful blue light emissions that cause eye fatigue. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, so it will be able to accompany you during long commutes and over the whole day.

If you’re not planning for Cyber Monday deals to end without buying a tablet, here’s a fine budget option: the third-generation Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $129 at Walmart. That’s $70 in savings from its sticker price of $199, which you can spend on apps and accessories. The deal may disappear at any moment, though, and you might not get another chance this year to buy the tablet for this price because there’s no other major shopping event after Cyber Monday. Don’t hesitate — complete the transaction immediately.

