These Lenovo ThinkPad laptops are all over $2,000 off today

Lenovo’s ThinkPad laptops are excellent devices with sturdy designs and business features, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands. The best models in the lineup don’t come cheap, but they’re now more affordable than ever through Lenovo’s ongoing sale. You’ll be able to enjoy eye-popping savings of more than $2,000 in each of these Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deals, but you’ll want to take advantage of them as fast as you can because there’s no telling when these offers will end. What we do know is that you won’t regret buying any of these devices, and we’re going to explain why.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 — $1,184, was $3,289

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is already out in the market, but its predecessor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, is still a powerhouse that’s more than capable of carrying out the most demanding tasks that work or school will require. The machine is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s recommended for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. It also comes with a 14-inch display with WUXGA resolution, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD that leaves enough space for all your important apps and documents. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 also features built-in ThinkShield security solutions, which includes a fingerprint reader in the power button that will prevent other people from using the laptop, and human presence detection that automatically locks the device when you walk away. If you’ll be working long hours, the laptop will stay cool with its dual fans, rear venting, and improved Intelligent Thermal Solution.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 — $1,232, was $3,519

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 provides a further boost in productivity with its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, which presents another input option that will come in handy for certain types of projects, and 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Pro out of the box that provides even more storage space for large files. The laptop will be able to keep up with any kind of workload with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, and it’s built to be secure with the fingerprint reader on its power button and human presence detection. The device also promises extreme durability, as it’s been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks. If you’re always working while on the go, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 2’s rapid-charge technology replenishes up to 80% of its battery after just an hour of charging, which you can do whenever you take a break. The laptop also features a 720p HD camera with a dual-array integrated digital microphone, so you’ll look and sound clear whenever you join an online meeting.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 — $1,516, was $3,609

For additional versatility out of your business laptop, you’ll want to invest in the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. The device is a 2-in-1 laptop under the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide, which means it can transform from a laptop into a tablet by flipping the keyboard under the screen. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges on the device’s 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution, which will let you quickly switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes, depending on what you need for the situation. The performance of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 won’t disappoint, as it’s got the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed in its 1TB SSD. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with the Lenovo Integrated Pen, which you can use for writing or drawing.

