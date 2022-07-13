If you’re looking for a supremely powerful laptop amongst the Prime Day deals, we’ll be amazed if we see something more impressive than this Lenovo ThinkPad P15 workstation. Normally priced at an eye-watering $9,879, it’s down to $5,729 right now as part of the Prime Day laptop deals happening at Lenovo. While that still makes it very expensive, it’s a huge saving of $4,150, which is quite remarkable. We’re not expecting everyone to need this kind of hardware but if you’re looking for a killer system, read on while we explain all you need to know.

Should you buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P15?

It’s easy to focus on Amazon’s Prime Day deals or even Walmart Prime Day deals but often going direct reaps the best benefits, as demonstrated by Lenovo’s offer. One of the best laptop brands, Lenovo knows how to develop some of the best business laptops. In the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad P15, you get an Intel Xeon processor with six cores and 12 threads to ensure that performance is fantastic. Accompanying that is 128GB of memory. Yes, memory. We’re not talking about storage space here. Instead, alongside that, you get 1TB of SSD storage space, while graphics-wise, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 has an Nvidia RTX A5000 with Max-Q and 16GB of memory.

Accompanying all that is a 15.6-inch Ultra HD screen with Dolby Vision and 600 nits of brightness. Despite all that power, you’ll still see about 10 hours of battery life. It eats heavy workloads for breakfast with the whole system designed to be able to multitask without any time delays, as well as conduct various professional graphical tasks, too. With optimized airflow and thermal saturation, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 is never going to suffer from any issues either. it also offers a match-on-chip fingerprint reader so that your data is kept safe and secure at all times, proving ideal in a business context.

Blowing all the best laptops out of the water with its supreme if excessive performance, you’re paying for the privilege. While the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 would easily top our look at the best Lenovo laptops, it’s overkill for many people. If you’ve been considering a Lenovo IdeaPad or ThinkPad, you may want to consider other options away from this behemoth of a system. Many people will be delighted with a Lenovo Chromebook 5i for $280 or an IdeaPad 3 with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for $480.

If you’re keen to have the absolute best though, and you can afford it, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15 is like no other laptop out there. Perfectly designed for professional work, it will be an absolute powerhouse for a long time to come.

