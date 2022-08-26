Save over $1,200 with this Lenovo workstation deal

For anyone looking for a high-end business laptop at a great price, we’ve just spotted the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Intel at Lenovo. Normally priced at $2,439, it’s just had a huge price cut of $1,220 bringing it down to $1,219. A massive 50% off, this is a great opportunity to get a powerful laptop for less than you would ordinarily pay. It’s easily one of the best laptop deals around at the moment. Either hit the button below to find out more or read on while we break down what you need to know. Remember — this deal won’t stick around for long at this price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Intel

If you’ve been considering one of the many desktop computer deals at the moment but can’t decide if you need flexibility as well as power, you’ll love the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Intel. Coming from one of the best laptop brands around, this is a highly capable laptop that can also be hooked up to a monitor and other devices if you want to be more stationary for a time.

It offers an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. It even has a dedicated graphics card in the form of the Nvidia Quadro T500 although we wouldn’t count on using this for much gaming. Instead, the focus is squarely on making the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Intel one of the best business laptops out there. It has an attractive 15.6-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and 300 nits of brightness. Up to 9.9 hours of battery life means it’ll last you throughout the working day.

It’s also robustly designed with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad, and a build that has been tested successfully against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks. For certain users, this is sure to be one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

Normally priced at $2,439, the Lenovo ThinkPad P15s Gen 2 Intel is down to $1,219 right now when you buy from Lenovo. A huge saving of $1,220, there’s rarely been a better time to buy this laptop. With plenty of power for the hard working business person, buy it now while stocks last.

Editors' Recommendations