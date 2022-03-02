This Lenovo ThinkPad is over $1,000 off today!

There are some really great laptop deals to pounce on right now, and one of the best is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 on sale at Lenovo. The amazing 14-inch laptop is marked all the way down to just $849 right now, a savings of $1,120 from its regular price of $1,969. That’s more than 50% off its regular price, and free shipping is included with your purchase as well. A discount this large isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Lenovo now to claim a new ThinkPad T14.

When searching for one of the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad T14. It makes sense for professionals and creatives, as it packs the power of an AMD Ryzen six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a blazing-fast 512GB solid-state drive, more than enough to house everyone’s favorite software and apps. But it also suits the more practical needs of students or anyone on a budget, as its current price of $849 is hard to beat. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 stacks up well against some of the best business laptops, and if it’s something you’re looking to use in multiple locations, it has tons of ports for expandability and pairs well with our desktop monitor deals.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 is also a great option if you’re looking for one of the best laptops for videoconferencing, as it features a great webcam and a display that can hit 500 nits of brightness, a nice feature to have if you’re keeping up with friends in colleagues in the comfort of a coffee shop, park bench, or other bright environment that throws a glare onto the screen. If it is a device you plan to take with you on the go, it features a fingerprint scanner for ultimate security, and it’s tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure it lasts through extreme conditions. And if you’re uncertain if the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 is the best ThinkPad for you, feel free to explore our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide.

Powerful, tough, and affordable, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 is a great computing option for just about anyone. It’s currently just $849 when you purchase directly from Lenovo, which is an impressive savings of $1,120. Free shipping is included, and this deal isn’t likely to last, so click over to Lenovo to grab your new ThinkPad T14 now.

