Lenovo has become a significant driving force in the laptop world, carrying everything from gaming laptops to student laptops. For example, if you’re looking for a great business laptop, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 sits in a nice middle-ground of specs and cost, and you can even pick it up a lot cheaper from Lenovo right now for $1,018, which is a whopping $1,591 down from the $2,609 base price it usually goes for.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2

If you’re not familiar with the ThinkPad, we have a breakdown of different Lenovo models, and the ThinkPad is Lenovo’s line of business laptops inherited from IBM. You can see that the design has almost not changed much in the last couple of decades. Under the hood, the T14 Gen 2 runs an 11th-gen Intel i5-1135G7 and 16GB of DDR4, 3200MH RAM, both of which provide a smooth productivity experience and mean you won’t have to deal with app and window management constantly. Granted, it’s not made for more intense work like graphics editing, but it’s more than enough to run word processors, spreadsheets, presentations, and video meetings simultaneously, which is handy. It also has a 720p webcam for said meetings, and the onboard mic isn’t too bad, although you might want to consider grabbing one of these consumer headphone deals for better audio and microphone quality.

Like some of the best business laptops, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 comes with a fingerprint reader, which will be helpful as all the big tech companies roll out passwordless login. We also like the 14-inch Full HD screen with an anti-glare coating, which helps keep the laptop’s overall size small and more portable. It also has a peak brightness of 300 nits, which isn’t enough to compete with direct sunlight, but it can handle most daytime uses without too much fuss.

Overall, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 is a great all-around business laptop that’s easy to carry, has a good battery life, and can get all of your productivity work done with ease. And you can get all that for the $1,018 discounted price Lenovo has on its site — almost $1,600 off the normal price. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something with better specs, or a better price, check out some other great laptop deals.

Editors' Recommendations