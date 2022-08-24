This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop deal cuts 60% off the price – save $1,600!

Savings don’t get much deeper than the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s currently on sale at Lenovo. Right now, you can buy it for $1,079, saving you $1,619 off the usual price of $2,699. A genuinely remarkable savings, laptop deals don’t get much more impressive than this one. It’s the kind of price change that makes this laptop much more financially accessible than ever, and we can’t see it sticking around at this price for long. Let’s examine why it’s such an appealing system, particularly for business users.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands at the moment, so you’re immediately onto a good thing with the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. You can be guaranteed good build quality and a well-chosen set of specs. These include the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s the right combination of hardware to ensure you can multitask quickly and have plenty of room to save your most valuable files.

Additionally, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s has a 14-inch full HD screen with anti-glare properties and 300 nits of brightness. Again, it’s the kind of stuff that works well when picking out one of the best business laptops for your work practices. Other valuable features include a backlit keyboard that features a fingerprint reader, plus there’s a 720p webcam. It’s a good-looking laptop that will suit your home office or when you head to a coffee shop for a change of scenery.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is designed to keep up with your busy working life, right down to the 12 military-grade requirements and 200 quality checks that it has passed. It’s also reasonably lightweight at 2.83 pounds while still offering excellent battery life. Fast charging means you can get from 0 to 80% in just an hour. Sure, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s might not feature amongst the best laptops, but it’s ideal for working on the move and when you need a computer that keeps up with you.

Usually priced at $2,699, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is down to $1,079 when you buy directly from Lenovo. A massive saving of $1,619, this is the perfect time to get way more for your money than you’d ordinarily manage.

