This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!

With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.

Why you should get the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

When searching for one of the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. It makes sense for students and teachers, for professionals and creatives. While there is a newer generation of the T14s available on the market, this second generation model has everything most people will need, and because of its high performance specs, it holds up fine with current software and connectivity needs. As built for this deal, it has an 11th generation Intel i7 processor and 16GB of system RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience when using the laptop. A super fast 512GB solid state drive is also part of the package.

When it comes to day to day use, the ThinkPad T14s has a lot of features that make it a great alternative the best work-from-home laptops. It has a 14-inch Full HD display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This can come in handy when working at coffee shops or when taking notes in the classroom, or any other situation in which you don’t have control of the light around you. A fingerprint reader provides exceptional security, and the Full HD webcam with dual array microphone makes it worthy of consideration as one of the best laptops for videoconferencing. There are a lot of Lenovo ThinkPad models out there, and if you like what the T14s has to offer but it doesn’t quite suit your needs, consider exploring our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide.

With all of the great laptop deals going on right now, don’t overlook this one at Lenovo, which drops the price of the Thinkpad T14s more than $2,200. It’s currently just $1,173, down from $3,349, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

