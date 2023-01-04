 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This powerful Lenovo laptop is over $2,000 off — no kidding!

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s against a white background.

With the new semester right around the corner, student laptop deals are ripe for the picking. Today you can get the second generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for just $1,173 when you buy directly from Lenovo. While this doesn’t necessarily bring the price into the range of the best budget laptops, it is a very impressive savings of almost $2,200, as the super capable laptop would regularly cost $3,349 with the hardware this one has. Free shipping is included, and further discounts are available for students and teachers.

Why you should get the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s

When searching for one of the best laptops for your computing needs, it’s hard to look past the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. It makes sense for students and teachers, for professionals and creatives. While there is a newer generation of the T14s available on the market, this second generation model has everything most people will need, and because of its high performance specs, it holds up fine with current software and connectivity needs. As built for this deal, it has an 11th generation Intel i7 processor and 16GB of system RAM. These work together to create a snappy, responsive experience when using the laptop. A super fast 512GB solid state drive is also part of the package.

When it comes to day to day use, the ThinkPad T14s has a lot of features that make it a great alternative the best work-from-home laptops. It has a 14-inch Full HD display that can reach up to 300 nits of brightness. This can come in handy when working at coffee shops or when taking notes in the classroom, or any other situation in which you don’t have control of the light around you. A fingerprint reader provides exceptional security, and the Full HD webcam with dual array microphone makes it worthy of consideration as one of the best laptops for videoconferencing. There are a lot of Lenovo ThinkPad models out there, and if you like what the T14s has to offer but it doesn’t quite suit your needs, consider exploring our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide.

Related

With all of the great laptop deals going on right now, don’t overlook this one at Lenovo, which drops the price of the Thinkpad T14s more than $2,200. It’s currently just $1,173, down from $3,349, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Need a laptop for school? This top-rated model is $170 right now
Side and reverse angles of the Asus 14-inch laptop against a white background.
Best Buy sale: Time is running out to get this Windows laptop for $100
The Asus E210 11-inch laptop with Windows 11.
14-inch MacBook Pro is $400 off in Best Buy’s 1-day flash sale
An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Best Buy 24-hour sale: save $300 on this Lenovo gaming laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 gaming laptop with a racing game on the display.
We’re surprised how cheap this LG 70-inch 4K TV is today
The LG UP7070, a 70-inch 4K TV, showing a snowy scene on the display.
This Alienware gaming PC deal cuts $400 off the price tag
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.
Grab a $250 student laptop while this Dell sale is still live
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on a white background displaying a colourful scene.
Dell is having a surprise gaming monitor sale — 10% off almost everything
Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM
Get an Amazon Echo Dot and Smart Bulb for $15 with this deal
The 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot on a wooden surface.
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Get the Google Nest Hub at 50% off in Best Buy’s 24-hour sale
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
Best Buy’s latest sale knocks $800 off this 85-inch Sony 4K TV
The 85-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV against a white background.
This 65-inch 4K TV is a surprisingly good buy at just $400
The 65-inch Toshiba C350 4K Smart Fire TV against a white background.