 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo just cut this ThinkPad X1 price by $1,000

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals that will be able to keep up with your work-from-home job, or student laptop deals to equip your child for the new school year, you’re going to want to take advantage of Lenovo’s 45% discount for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10. The powerful and dependable machine is available for $1,319, which is $1,080 cheaper than its original price of $2,399. You need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer, though, because it looks like it won’t last too long.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10

Lenovo, one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable and durable products, is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops with devices like the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, meanwhile, is the latest addition to a line that’s known as one of the best business laptops in the market. You’ll enjoy solid performance with the device’s 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, in addition to 8GB of RAM that’s considered the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. The display is another important factor to consider when buying a new laptop, and you’ll be impressed with the 14-inch WUXGA display with 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10.

You’ll have enough storage space for your essential apps and files on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10’s 256GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can use the laptop right away. For times when you need to use it for several hours, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 won’t let you down because with its dual fans, rear venting, and improved airflow, you won’t be forced to take an unnecessary break due to overheating issues.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is a laptop that’s built for the rigors of work or school, but it’s also the perfect entertainment device whenever you’re taking a break. It’s yours for just $1,319, as Lenovo has slashed the laptop’s original price of $2,399 with a $1,080 discount. With the device at 45% off, it will surely attract a lot of attention, so it’s highly recommended that you act now if you want to buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 for this special price.

Editors' Recommendations

Save $85 on the Alienware S5000 gaming chair today

The Alienware S5000 gaming chair in a futuristic room.

Best Buy is offering a 55-inch OLED TV from LG for only $1,000 this weekend

The 55-inch LG G1 series OLED evo smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Shop this ThinkPad laptop deal and save over $2,000 — we’re not kidding!

A person holding a ThinkPad Nano X1 Gen 2 laptop in front of a window.

The Nothing Phone 1 is what the OnePlus 10T could have been

OnePlus 10T camera module.

The best bathroom scales

A person stepping onto the Greater Goods Body Composition scale.

The 64 best movies on Amazon Prime Video (August 2022)

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in Licorice Pizza.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Rosamund Pike holds a cup of coffee in front of a wall of photos.

The best shows on Netflix right now (August 2022)

Tom Sturridge as Morpheus stands in front of a misty backdrop in a scene from The Sandman.

I Love My Dad review: Patton Oswalt in a catfish cringe comedy

Patton Oswalt looks at James Morosini in a car in I Love My Dad.

Why Amazon acquiring iRobot will make Roombas even better

The iRobot app overlaid on a Roomba.

How to get Guilmon in Digimon Survive

A big red digimon in a school.

YouTube TV: Plans, pricing, channels, how to cancel, and more

The YouTube TV on a Roku TV.

YouTube TV moved a major channel to a $15-a-month add-on

YouTube TV on Apple TV.