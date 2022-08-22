 Skip to main content
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is over $1,100 off (seriously!)

Aaron Mamiit
Are you on the hunt for laptop deals for work-from-home purposes, or are you looking for student laptop deals to help your child tackle the new school year? Either way, you need a reliable machine that will be able to keep up with the daily workload. You can’t go wrong with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which is currently part of an amazing deal from Lenovo that slashes $1,156 off the laptop’s sticker price of $2,889, bringing it down to $1,733. You have to hurry if you want to avail this offer though, as we’re not sure how long it will last.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 successor, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10, is already out in the market, but the Gen 9 remains a worthwhile purchase. The laptop’s performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM doesn’t feel like a previous-generation device. In fact, it can challenge the speed of the best laptops, with the 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the recommended amount for running intensive apps or engaging in any form of content creation. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 also comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, so you can start using it right away as soon as you boot it up.

Working on presentations, reports, or any other kind of project on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 will be easy on the eyes with its 14-inch WUXGA display, which is both energy-efficient and certified for reduced blue-light emissions to maintain eye health. The screen is also great for watching streaming content whenever you’re taking a break, and it combines with the laptop’s Dolby Atmos speaker system so that you can further enjoy the movies, shows, and music that you play. If you’re always on the go, you won’t have to worry about the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 getting damaged as it’s been tested against military-grade requirements.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a laptop that won’t let you down, whether for work or for school, and it’s an even more attractive purchase because it’s currently 40% off from Lenovo. You’ll only have to pay $1,733 for the device, which is $1,156 cheaper than its original price of $2,889. The deal may end at any moment, so if you want the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 delivered to your doorstep for this discounted price, you need to act fast and buy it now.

