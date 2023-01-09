 Skip to main content
This ThinkPad laptop deal cuts over $2,000 off the price

John Alexander
By
A view of the opened ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

As even the slowest stragglers are starting to get back to work after an extended holiday break, everyone has started to notice something: The company laptops are starting to feel very last year. Luckily, Lenovo is bringing us some hot laptop deals and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is getting a steep discount. Normally sitting at $3,289, it’s $2,105 off right now as part of a Lenovo ‘Limited Offer’, bringing the price down to a much more respectable $1,184. This deal won’t last long, so grab yours today.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has the iconic boxy, black aesthetic you’ve come to love from the best ThinkPad laptops. In fact, you’ll find it at the top of the list. Why? In addition to top quality specs the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has an intense battery life, way above par keyboard, and tons of features for your business. Let’s take a look!

On the inside, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 has an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and a 16GB memory. Don’t worry about having to be connected to ethernet every time a file comes in either, as this laptop has access to the incredibly fast WiFi 6 protocol. When it comes time to deal with your sensitive documents that you don’t want hanging in a cloud, the 512 GB of SSD storage will be your friend.

Speaking of security and privacy, you’ll love being able to login with a simple tap of a finger on the fingerprint reader, Lenovo’s human presence detection, and the 720p webcam’s built-in shutter. Another comfort on the exterior is the anti-glare, low blue light screen that puts the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 on our list of the best 14-inch laptops. Our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 review describes the keyboard as comfortably soft, causing minimal finger fatigue.

So get your business — or even your personal — laptop needs met this year by getting a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9. It’s only $1,184 right now while this limited offer from Lenovo lasts. That’s $2,105 off of the typical $3,289 so you know this deal probably won’t last too long.

