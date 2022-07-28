This Lenovo ThinkPad with Linux just got a $1,000 price cut

Linux users can get in on some of the laptop deals taking place right now, as Lenovo has discounted its popular ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 laptop, and this model includes Linux. Right now you can purchase the laptop for just $1,238, which is a massive savings of nearly $1,100, as it regularly costs $2,336. You’ll need to use the eCoupon code THINKCTODEAL1 at checkout, and businesses, students, and teachers are eligible to save up to an extra 5% as well. If you’d like to expand your screen real estate with this impressive laptop, you can browse some of the desktop monitor deals taking place alongside it.

There are a lot of great options when trying to track down one of the best laptops for your daily workflow, and Lenovo offers a lot of options even within its ThinkPad lineup. Our Lenovo ThinkPad buying guide can help you sort through some of the broader similarities and differences between models, but when it comes to meeting the needs of users who want something secure, powerful, and portable, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is a difficult computer to top. It’s internal specs pack an 11th-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, ensuring enough power to push you through the work day. Its 14-inch display is large enough for taking in some digital content, but small enough to keep it a comfortably portable device.

When it comes to security, the obvious feature is the fingerprint reader, which will keep things secure in the physical world. But one of the more secure features of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the inclusion of Linux, an open-source operating system known for its high security, high stability, and ease of maintenance. This makes it a particularly attractive option for anyone looking for one of the best business laptops to run their business or do their remote work from, as well as anyone looking to capitalize on the versatility of an open-source computing platform.

A powerful and popular all-purpose laptop option, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 is just $1,238 when purchased directly from Lenovo right now. That’s a savings of $1,098, an impressive discount from its regular price of $2,336. An additional savings of up to 5% is available to business, teachers, and students as well.

