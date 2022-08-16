Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off right now (seriously!)

Laptop deals don’t get much bigger than this. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 tablet laptop — effectively Lenovo’s Surface Pro 8 rival — for $949 which means a phenomenal saving of $1,930 off the usual price of $2,879. It’s rare to see such hefty discounts so if you’re looking to enjoy the biggest saving out there, you need this powerful laptop in your life. Not convinced? Read on while we tell you all about it. Remember — stock is likely to be strictly limited at this price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1

We’ll cut to the chase — Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands so you know you’re onto a good thing here. In the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1, it has specs that rival the best 2-in-1 laptops. That includes an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are reasonable specs but it’s the screen that makes the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 stand out. Display-wise, it has a 13-inch QHD+ touchscreen with an impressive resolution of 3000 x 2000 and a mighty 400 nits of brightness. Thanks to its 3K display, simply put, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is going to look great however you use it. It’s designed to make it a breeze to use the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 as either a laptop or a tablet, with the system also including a stylus so you can get more exact with how you use it.

For anyone looking for something with business-based features, you’ll also appreciate that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 offers up dual Thunderbolt ports to ensure you can make this setup even more powerful when you hook it up on your desk. Elsewhere, you also get cool features like a fingerprint reader that saves you the effort of typing in passwords all the time.

Weighing less than three pounds with its keyboard attached, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 includes a redesigned kickstand with two different angles for typing so you can always get things just how you need them to be. It has even passed 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks so this is a laptop made to last. Throw in an all-day 9.5-hour battery life and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is a pretty potent setup for business users. Offering a unique setup, it’s sure to be one of the best laptops for someone that needs a robust laptop.

Normally priced at $2,879, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 is reduced by a huge $1,930 right now at Lenovo. Down to $949, this is a fantastic opportunity to get something for way less than usual and we can’t see it sticking around for very long. If you’re keen to get the absolute most from your budget and you want a 2-in-1 laptop, give serious consideration to the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 and buy it now before the deal ends.

