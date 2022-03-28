  1. Deals
Save $2,132 on this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop today

Jennifer Allen
By
A man using the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop on the floor.

Looking for one of the best business laptop deals? We’ve just spotted an amazing offer. Right now at Lenovo, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop for just $1,746, saving you a ridiculous $2,132 on the usual price. Offering touchscreen support and some great specs including a gorgeous OLED display, it’s easily one of the best laptop deals you can buy right now. As always, there’s no guarantee of how long it’ll stick around at this price so if you’re keen to save big, buy it now so you don’t miss out.

Being designed by one of the best laptop brands is — of course — the ideal first step for any of the best business laptops. In the case of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, you get some great hardware. It has a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory, making it the ideal candidate for anyone who multitasks frequently. Alongside that, you also get 512GB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room for storing all your most valuable files and a whole lot more as well. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1  Extreme even tosses in an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card if you’re looking to indulge in a little light gaming alongside working hard on the move.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, however, is its screen. It has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display that means everything you look at will look truly gorgeous, whether that’s streaming your favorite shows or designing a smart presentation. The display also has touchscreen support so you can get more tactile with it, plus it has Dolby Vision and HDR support. Brightness of 400 nits means it can handle anything you throw at it. It’s a truly exceptional screen that means the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is worth every cent. For security purposes, you also get a fingerprint reader which is great for saving you the need to enter passwords manually.

Normally priced at $3,879, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is down to just $1,746 at Lenovo. A frankly ridiculous discount of $2,133, you save 54% off the usual price. It’s a tremendous price for such great specs and a gorgeous screen. Buy it now before stock expires and you miss out on this phenomenal deal.

