This $2,649 Lenovo laptop just dropped to $799

Vann Vicente
Getting a 2-in-1 device can supercharge your productivity. These hybrid computers combine the flexibility of a tablet with all of the benefits of a full laptop experience. That’s why we’re ecstatic to share one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals we found on the Lenovo website. Right now, you can pick up the third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet for just $799, a massive $1,850 off the original price of $2,649. That’s a huge 69% discount and one of the deepest sales in tech today. Keep reading to discover what makes this convertible laptop unique.

ThinkPad laptops are widely considered to be some of the best laptops in the industry thanks to their tanky build quality, excellent inputs, and business-class performance. While the ThinkPad X1 Tablet is significantly different from your average Lenovo laptop, it has the same fantastic build and power as other ThinkPads. The X1 is essentially a standalone tablet with an included keyboard attachment. This means you can use the 13-inch touchscreen to take notes, browse the web, and watch content, then add the keyboard when you’re ready to go to work. Using it in tablet mode is a delight thanks to the 3:2 aspect ratio touch display with a 3000 x 2000 resoluti0n. It’s also an IPS panel for excellent viewing angles and goes up to 400 nits of brightness.

Under the hood, the ThinkPad X1 is adequately powered to support your daily workload. It comes with an eighth-generation Intel Core i7-8650 processor, a quad-core chip with up to 4.20GHz of turbo boost. It’s paired with 8GB of memory and a speedy 256GB SSD for fast load times. Despite its slim profile, the keyboard attachment is clicky and responsive, with a layout that will instantly be familiar to ThinkPad fans. You also get a pair of cameras, including a 2MP front-facing webcam for quickly hopping into video calls. For security, you get a built-in fingerprint sensor that pairs with Windows Hello.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet is one of the most unique convertible devices on the market today. Today, you can pick it up on the Lenovo website for a huge discount. Get it for just $799 — a huge $1,850 off the standard price of $2,649. If this sounds like the perfect computer for you, hit the Buy Now button before this deal expires.

